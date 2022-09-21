ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement

After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
CLEVELAND, OH
