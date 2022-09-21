ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
msn.com

US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Entrepreneur

1 Sector ETF to Buy Before All of the Rest

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has outperformed the broader market this year. As the utility sector usually holds up well in downturns, this ETF might be a solid buy in the current economic backdrop. Read more…. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) employs a replication strategy to...
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16

--News Direct-- Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
