10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
US Stocks Poised For More Pain On Friday As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Plunge — Recession Worries Take Hold After Fed Rate Hike
The major U.S. index futures are sharply lower on Friday, signaling that stocks could fall for a fourth straight session in the aftermath of the Fed decision. The markets are staring at the possibility of ending the week with significant losses. Stocks fell yet again on Thursday, with the selling...
Dow drops 450 points to lowest level in nearly 2 years as rising bond yields hammer stocks
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a fresh low for 2022, as bond yields and the dollar rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike this week. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed...
Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.
3 Growth Stocks Down 60.3% to 66.3% to Buy and Hold
A depressed stock market is offering deals on these stocks that look too good to pass up.
Dow poised to confirm bear market as recession fears mount
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid more than 2% on Friday as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy actions to quell inflation could trigger a recession and dent corporate earnings.
US Stocks Settle Lower For Third Consecutive Session Amid Low Volatility
U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, recording losses for the third straight session as investors assessed the latest move by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. The Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points and also signalled more rate hikes in the coming period. Shares of megacap tech...
1 Sector ETF to Buy Before All of the Rest
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has outperformed the broader market this year. As the utility sector usually holds up well in downturns, this ETF might be a solid buy in the current economic backdrop. Read more…. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) employs a replication strategy to...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16
--News Direct-- Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
Alibaba, XPeng Fall Over 1%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Investors Continue To Gauge Impact Of US Fed Rate Projections
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Friday, with shares of Alibaba and XPeng falling over 1% each as investors continued to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate projections for tackling inflation. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.34% at the open and continues to trade near its 2011 lows.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
