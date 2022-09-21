Read full article on original website
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Herschel Walker Beating Raphael Warnock as Momentum Shifts in Georgia: Poll
Momentum in the Georgia U.S. Senate race may be shifting in favor of Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Herschel Walker, according to a poll published on Thursday. The poll conducted from September 6 to 7 found that Walker now leads Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with 47 percent support to the senator's 44 percent.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Two months from election day, some are questioning whether the woman credited with saving Georgia's Democratic Party can salvage her own race for governor.
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Minnesota GOP candidate who once said he'd 'try to ban abortion' now declares it a 'constitutional right' while holding a baby as he trails in the polls
A Minnesota GOP candidate for governor is backtracking on abortion as election day approaches. Scott Jensen told MPR News in March that he would "try to ban abortion" but now says its a state right. The shift comes as Republicans grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage. The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading...
Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race
It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics
NBC News’ Blayne Alexander speaks with Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on the upcoming November elections. Abrams is in a rematch against Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who defeated her four years ago by less than 55,000 votes. Sept. 21, 2022.
Georgia Democrats plan gun control push in Legislature in the next session
(The Center Square) — Georgia Democrats are planning to introduce a series of gun control legislation for lawmakers to consider during the next legislative session. Among the proposed legislation is a measure to prohibit supplying a semiautomatic assault weapon to anyone under the age of 21 years. Lawmakers plan...
Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November
Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
