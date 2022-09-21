ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race

It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump's rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it's just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
