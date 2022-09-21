ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
FLORIDA STATE

