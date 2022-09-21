ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Midday Forecast: Hot weather expected for the next few days

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s to around 100. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 70. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Ample sunshine and hot. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler, and much less humid. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Another humid day ahead for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with near record high temperatures. A front will move through in the afternoon which should help alleviate our humidity. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH. FRIDAY: […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

