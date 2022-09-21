ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Recall alert: Ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria risk

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0oxj_0i49rm3N00

CONLEY, Ga. — Have you recently purchased ready-to-eat guacamole, salsa or other vegetable products from a Kroger store in the Southeast? You’d better check your fridge.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GHGA in Conley, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for more than two dozen products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products, which have sell-by dates of Sept. 15 to 19, were distributed Sept. 11 and sold mainly in the deli or produce departments of Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama, GHGA said in a news release. The items include clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat sides and toppings, such as veggie trays, bean dip and pico de gallo, the company said. Visit the FDA or Kroger website to see a complete list of the affected products, their codes and their lot numbers.

GHGA said it learned of the problem Friday, when a lab notified the company “that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” The bacterium “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” as well as “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said. Symptoms may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the recalled items, which have been removed from stores but may remain in consumers’ homes.

If you bought any of the affected products, you should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. For more information, call 1-888-449-9386.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
WDBO

NASA continuing with plan for Artemis I launch attempt in Florida despite tropical storm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials said they are still planning for another Artemis I launch attempt next week, despite the tropical system tracking toward Florida. “Our plan a to stay the course and get launch off on Sept. 27th, but we also need to be paying attention and thinking about a plan B,” said Mike Bolger, manager of NASA’s exploration ground systems.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
WDBO

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
WDBO

Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following "unauthorized access" to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Listeria Monocytogenes#Elderly People#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Ghga
WDBO

Judge: State must preserve evidence from halted execution

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate’s veins before calling off the execution. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker...
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Pennsylvania casino fined for allowing children ages 11, 13 to gamble

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A casino is facing $160,000 in fines for allowing children to gamble on multiple occasions. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the fines against the operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in a news release, saying that on three separate instances, people under 21 were given access to the casino floor and allowed to gamble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

World’s largest rocket could launch in November, Musk says

BROWNSVILLE — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Starship, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever developed, could launch from Texas in November. Musk responded on Twitter Wednesday when asked about an update on the launch. “Late next month maybe, but November seems highly likely. We will have two...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDBO

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBO

3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. — On Thursday, Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists and Wisconsin’s Native Nations recovered a 3,000-year-old canoe from Lake Mendota. According to WFRV, the canoe was at first located by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with WHS. Thomsen went on a dive during a recreational dive last May and found it about 100 yards where another canoe was found before.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Ohio Republican stays in campaign amid scrutiny of service

HOLLAND, Ohio — (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski insisted Friday that he would stay in the race for a competitive northwest Ohio congressional seat after The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. “I flew into combat zones often,...
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy