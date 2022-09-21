Read full article on original website
Bay County superintendents react to low third-grade reading levels
BAY COUNTY, MI—Both Justin Ralston, superintendent of Essexville-Hampton public schools, and Andy Kowalczyk, superintendent of the Pinconning Area School District, have been in their roles for about a month. Both have seen recent third-grade reading scores released by the state of Michigan on last year’s M-STEP tests, and neither are immediately pulling the alarm.
Great Lakes Now
State cracks down on Flint company after Flint River spill
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — State regulators on Monday ordered a Flint chemical company to truck wastewater to a water treatment plant, weeks after it was blamed for an oily discharge in the Flint River. The 11-page order describes disputes between Lockhart Chemical and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
wsgw.com
COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw
(source: Centers for Disease Control) Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
Jury awards Michigan woman $100K who says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five...
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
To help children cope with grief, Saginaw camp will turn to Philadelphia musician
SAGINAW, MI — An annual bereavement camp geared toward children in Saginaw will fine-tune its programming this weekend, adding a new note to its traditional offerings, organizers said. Josh Robinson, a Philadelphia-based musician who teaches how to perform the drums as a form of therapy, will serve as a...
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
Four family members killed in three Saginaw shootings since 2013
SAGINAW, MI — Larney L. “Kendrick” Boyd would give people the shirt off his back if a person was in need, a cousin said of the 42-year-old Saginaw man killed by gunfire earlier this month. “He was such a caring person,” said Shaquita Bowdery, Boyd’s cousin. “He...
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
WNEM
Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle cancer. Monday night, every member of the varsity boys soccer team wore orange socks during their game against Saginaw Nouvel to support Jack Koltvedt, a sophomore at Valley Lutheran who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Saginaw ‘miracle baby’ born day of mother’s fatal shooting arrives home
SAGINAW, MI — At 24, Laura Buendia was eagerly preparing to be a first-time parent with her fiancé, set to give birth to a daughter in late August. Tragically, the mother-to-be’s life was cut short by gun violence in Saginaw, during a family gathering in her parents’ yard.
Two students hurt in Saginaw area high school stabbing, another student in custody
SAGINAW, MI -- Two Bridgeport High School students were injured and another student taken into custody in what police described as a cutting incident Thursday, Sept. 22. Police from several agencies responded to the school, 4961 Bearcat Blvd., about 11:45 a.m.
abc12.com
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
