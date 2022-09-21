ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

VIDEO: Shots fired at Tennessee home

Terrifying moments for a Sumner County family. An estranged husband is now behind bars, accused of threatening to kill his wife and others. Shooting victim frustrated by lack of charges in …. Nashville Sexual Assault Center sees rise in reports …. Man arrested for making second bomb threat against …
WSMV

Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch. Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week. Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one. “Everything, just,...
WKRN

NYC restaurant coming to Nashville, TN

Final touches are still underway ahead of the November opening. Shooting victim frustrated by lack of charges in …. Nashville Sexual Assault Center sees rise in reports …. Man arrested for making second bomb threat against …. Macon County deputy hailed as hero for stopping out-of-control …. Retired officer receives...
WSMV

Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
WKRN

Man almost hit by car after leaving Nashville SC game Wednesday

Fans and neighbors say inconsistent sidewalks and parking is a big problem for streets behind Geodis Park. Man almost hit by car after leaving Nashville SC …. Shooting victim frustrated by lack of charges in …. Nashville Sexual Assault Center sees rise in reports …. Man arrested for making second...
fox17.com

Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
WKRN

2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home

Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville. 2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville …. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Trans man responds to TN lawmakers. Father accused of murdering baby boy testifies. Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash. Mother looks to transfer daughter...
