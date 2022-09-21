Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
WKRN
VIDEO: Shots fired at Tennessee home
Terrifying moments for a Sumner County family. An estranged husband is now behind bars, accused of threatening to kill his wife and others.
WSMV
Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch. Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week. Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one. “Everything, just,...
WSMV
Man makes threats toward East Nashville preschool for second time, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for the second time this year after making threats to an East Nashville school. Metro Police arrested Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school located on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. Authorities said a concerned citizen contacted...
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
WKRN
Deputy prevents erratic Tennessee driver from hitting children during parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
WKRN
NYC restaurant coming to Nashville, TN
Final touches are still underway ahead of the November opening.
‘I have 10 rounds still in me’: Nashville man remains in hospital after being shot several times outside Antioch club
One of the latest victims of Nashville's violent crime surge, is struggling to walk again after he was shot several time
Cyclist shot in eye at Shelby Park in Nashville with pellet gun
A bicyclist suffered a serious eye injury at Nashville's Shelby Park. He said someone in a passing car targeted him with a pellet gun, and there's concern this could be some type of TikTok Challenge.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
Pearl Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
Nashville police said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a loaded pistol inside a fanny pack to school.
WKRN
4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four teenage suspects accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville.
WKRN
Man almost hit by car after leaving Nashville SC game Wednesday
Fans and neighbors say inconsistent sidewalks and parking is a big problem for streets behind Geodis Park.
Loaded gun, additional bullets found in high school student’s fanny pack
A 16-year-old high school junior was taken into custody Friday after he was found with a loaded gun on a high school campus Friday.
44-Year-Old Michael Jason Brown Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Nashville. The officials reported that 44-year-old Michael Jason Brown was hit by [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
fox17.com
Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
WKRN
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville.
47-Year-Old Lonnie Nicholson III Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Joelton (Joelton, TN)
Police responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on SR-112/ Clarksville Pike at 5 a.m. on Thursday in Joelton. According to the police, Lonnie Nicholson III, 47, of Goodlettsville, was [..]
