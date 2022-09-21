NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO