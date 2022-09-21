Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Tom Hardy is best known around these parts for his portrayals of comic book characters Bane and Venom. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor has another thing to add to his resume: tournament-winning martial artist. Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises star entered a Brazilian Jiu-JItsu championship being held in England by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships. Competing under his real name of Edward Hardy, the actor eventually walked away with a gold medal.
WWE・
Actor Tom Hardy burnished his resumé in a big way Saturday, quietly entering -- and winning a gold medal -- at a martial arts tournament in the United Kingdom. Hardy, 45, entered the 2022 UMAC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England, according to The Guardian. The “Venom” actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, Variety reported.
Tom Hardy has spoken about the impact jiu-jitsu has had on his life, following his 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship win.The Peaky Blinders star reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the competition at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys on Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition.During the final round, the Venom star faced Andy Leatherland, a 42-year-old sales manager and a jiu-jitsu blue belt,...
CNBC
Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too. The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.
Tom Hardy surprised attendees after turning up to a jiu-jitsu competition in the UK over the weekend, where he proceeded to win a gold medal.Hardy, 45, reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys, last Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition. However, Hardy posed for photographs with fans afterwards, and “the mums...
hypebeast.com
Since making his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott‘s Black Hawk Down (2001), 45-year-old actor Tom Hardy has built a reputation for taking up action-intensive roles such as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Eddie Brock in Venom, Max in Mad Max: Fury Road, and main protagonist Tom Conlon in Warrior. Earlier this week, news surfaced that Hardy brought his years of training to the test, quietly entering the 2022 UMAC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in Milton Keynes.
CBS Sports
Boxing Scene
NME
MMA Fighting
Tom Hardy may best be known for his acting chops in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, but the 45-year-old Academy Award nominee has also turned into quite a martial artist in recent years. After first discovering Brazilian jiu-jitsu during training for his role in the 2011 film...
