Venom Star Tom Hardy Goes Viral After Winning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Tom Hardy is best known around these parts for his portrayals of comic book characters Bane and Venom. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor has another thing to add to his resume: tournament-winning martial artist. Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises star entered a Brazilian Jiu-JItsu championship being held in England by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships. Competing under his real name of Edward Hardy, the actor eventually walked away with a gold medal.
Actor Tom Hardy is surprise winner at martial arts competition

Actor Tom Hardy burnished his resumé in a big way Saturday, quietly entering -- and winning a gold medal -- at a martial arts tournament in the United Kingdom. Hardy, 45, entered the 2022 UMAC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England, according to The Guardian. The “Venom” actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, Variety reported.
Tom Hardy reveals why he participated in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition

Tom Hardy has spoken about the impact jiu-jitsu has had on his life, following his 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship win.The Peaky Blinders star reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the competition at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys on Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition.During the final round, the Venom star faced Andy Leatherland, a 42-year-old sales manager and a jiu-jitsu blue belt,...
Tom Hardy secretly enters UK jiu-jitsu competition - and takes home the gold

Tom Hardy surprised attendees after turning up to a jiu-jitsu competition in the UK over the weekend, where he proceeded to win a gold medal.Hardy, 45, reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys, last Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition. However, Hardy posed for photographs with fans afterwards, and “the mums...
Tom Hardy Quietly Enters and Wins Jiu Jitsu Open Contest

Since making his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott‘s Black Hawk Down (2001), 45-year-old actor Tom Hardy has built a reputation for taking up action-intensive roles such as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Eddie Brock in Venom, Max in Mad Max: Fury Road, and main protagonist Tom Conlon in Warrior. Earlier this week, news surfaced that Hardy brought his years of training to the test, quietly entering the 2022 UMAC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in Milton Keynes.
