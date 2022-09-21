ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville (Street Closures)

Las month we let you know the 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon

Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
City
Bethesda, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9

The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Breakfast#Food Drink#The Breakfast Club Hopes#The Breakfast Club#French
mocoshow.com

Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open

Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Markoff’s Haunted Forest Celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary

Markoff’s Haunted Forest, located at 19120 Martinsburg Rd in Dickerson, is one of Maryland’s greatest Halloween events. For its 30th anniversary, you’ll experience the culmination of MHF’s 30 years in the business starting September 30th: “2022 is going to be epic. Heart-pounding scares; Terrifying , twists & turns; Eerie glades & creepy trail ghouls; and Fright-full scenes for you to tremble your way through like Mummy’s little kitten.”
DICKERSON, MD
mocoshow.com

PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24

On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More

Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA
mocoshow.com

Founders of Honest Tea Launch ‘Just Ice Tea’

The founders of Honest Tea, which was founded in Bethesda, have launched their latest venture– Just Ice Tea. “We are excited to bring you our new line of delicious, organic and fair trade certified bottled teas with unsweetened and just sweet enough options.”. Coca-Cola announced in May that...
BETHESDA, MD
Axios DC

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!

“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC

This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

First Prince George's Film Festival Kicks Off

Filmmakers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are showcasing their work and networking with industry leaders this weekend at the county's first film festival. "It's exciting because it gives opportunities to these upcoming filmmakers, next generation," filmmaker Jimmy Jinkins said. National and local filmmakers are partnering with industry leaders to talk...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Things to Do in Montgomery Parks 9/23-9/25

Fall into autumn this weekend by volunteering, exercising, hiking, or learning about nature. Check out these activities around parks for Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25:. Volunteer. National Public Lands Day(opens in a new tab) is this weekend. Celebrate by volunteer for a park cleanup, trail maintenance, or Weed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy