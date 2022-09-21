Read full article on original website
Pancakes Please: IHOP Opens New Made-To-Order Concept Restaurant In Silver Spring
Flip’d by IHOP opened its third location this week in Maryland, where they will provide everything from breakfast burritos and its patented flapjacks to burgers and other lunch or dinner fares. The newest location opened for business on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring following pandemic-related delays. The flagship...
mocoshow.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
mocoshow.com
2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville (Street Closures)
Las month we let you know the 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon
Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah
With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9
The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
Art All Night Brings Concerts, Galleries, And Food Specials To All 8 Wards This Weekend
A performance in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood during the 2021 Art All Night. What do silent discos, fashion shows, restaurant discounts, wing-eating contests, and art galleries have in common? They’re all offered as part of D.C.’s Art All Night event, which hits all eight wards this Friday and Saturday.
mocoshow.com
‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg
The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
mocoshow.com
Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open
Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
mocoshow.com
Markoff’s Haunted Forest Celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary
Markoff’s Haunted Forest, located at 19120 Martinsburg Rd in Dickerson, is one of Maryland’s greatest Halloween events. For its 30th anniversary, you’ll experience the culmination of MHF’s 30 years in the business starting September 30th: “2022 is going to be epic. Heart-pounding scares; Terrifying , twists & turns; Eerie glades & creepy trail ghouls; and Fright-full scenes for you to tremble your way through like Mummy’s little kitten.”
mocoshow.com
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15....
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
mocoshow.com
Founders of Honest Tea Launch ‘Just Ice Tea’
The founders of Honest Tea, which was founded in Bethesda, have launched their latest venture– Just Ice Tea. “We are excited to bring you our new line of delicious, organic and fair trade certified bottled teas with unsweetened and just sweet enough options.”. Coca-Cola announced in May that...
Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
popville.com
Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!
“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
WJLA
7News' Veronica Johnson, Dave Lucas & Melanie Hastings inducted into NATAS Silver Circle
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're paying tribute to special members of our 7News family. Meteorologist Veronica Johnson, Anchor Dave Lucas and Anchor Melanie Hastings will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences "Silver Circle." This prestigious award marks 25 years or more of achievement in the...
Washingtonian.com
13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC
This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.
NBC Washington
First Prince George's Film Festival Kicks Off
Filmmakers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are showcasing their work and networking with industry leaders this weekend at the county's first film festival. "It's exciting because it gives opportunities to these upcoming filmmakers, next generation," filmmaker Jimmy Jinkins said. National and local filmmakers are partnering with industry leaders to talk...
mocoshow.com
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks 9/23-9/25
Fall into autumn this weekend by volunteering, exercising, hiking, or learning about nature. Check out these activities around parks for Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25:. Volunteer. National Public Lands Day(opens in a new tab) is this weekend. Celebrate by volunteer for a park cleanup, trail maintenance, or Weed...
