mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
mymcmedia.org
Man Arrested for Shooting During Argument in Silver Spring
Police arrested and charged a man for shooting during an argument with a group of people in Silver Spring. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring was charged for the Sept. 6 incident, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 4:12 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1900 block of Treetop Lane for a reported shooting. They talked to a witness who said they heard arguing. According to police, the witness said they looked out their window and saw a white Infiniti SUV and a group of young males and females standing around the SUV. The witness said they saw a male suspect—later identified as Patterson—and a female arguing with the group. Patterson pulled a gun out of his bag and the female intervened and “smacked the gun” out of his hand, police wrote. Patterson picked it up and fired a round toward the group of people.
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WJLA
Police: D.C. woman dies in Oxon Hill hit-and-run, searching for driver and Jeep involved
Prince George's County, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County Police Department says a woman from Washington, D.C. died in a hit-and-run on Sept. 18th in Oxon Hill, and are now searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the area...
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Rockville
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Allison Espinales, a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Espinales was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022 at approximately...
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
Bay Net
LOCATED: 33 -Year-Old Jessica Cook And Her 10-Year-Old Son Liam; Have Been Found
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two missing people, a mother and her son. The following alert was released by SMCSO, providing additional insights to the search:. SMCSO is seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Lynn Cook (33 Y/O)...
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car believed to be used in a shooting near an elementary school that left a man dead earlier this month. The shooting happened on Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of 18th Street Southeast at around 6:30 a.m. That's next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School.
WJLA
Second teen arrested after double homicide at Woodbridge apartment, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second teen boy was arrested in connection with a double homicide in Woodbridge in May, according to Prince William County police. On Monday, detectives identified a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy who was also present during the homicides and who police said took an active role which led to the death of the two victims. The teen was arrested the same day on charges of murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years
A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say. At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
Bay Net
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
Police investigating after man was found dead on sidewalk in Essex
Baltimore County Police is investigating what led to one man's death early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured
VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
fox5dc.com
3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
