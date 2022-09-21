A Wilcox man is in McKean County jail for allegedly striking a woman and nailing windows shut to keep her from leaving. According to court filings, a victim said that 26-year-old Dillon Robuck was staying with her while hiding from Elk County law enforcement, where he was supposed to be going on trial. She claims Robuck put screws in all of the windows in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. She also said Robuck beat her, punched her, and pushed her down.

