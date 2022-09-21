Read full article on original website
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
electrek.co
Texas-based Volcon unveils full-suspension Brat, a 28 mph electric moped-style bike
Volcon Powersports, maker of off-road electric motorcycles and e-UTVs, has officially entered the electric bike market with its first street-legal EV, the Volcon Brat. The news follows the company’s slow drip campaign that teased its launch over the last few weeks. The moped-style electric bike may look a bit...
electrek.co
KKBike’s new fat-tire full-suspension electric bike hits over 30 mph for under $2K
A new full-suspension fat-tire electric bike is promising high performance for a relatively low price. The newly released model is known as the KKBike K26 S. Despite the company’s name putting three K’s uncomfortably close together, the K26 S has some quite intriguing specs. First of all, the...
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
California asks EV owners to limit charging amid heat wave. California approved a plan last week to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, making it the first state to try to switch exclusively to electric and other zero-emission vehicles. But now state officials are telling drivers not...
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Shopper Captures Alleged Credit Card Skimmer at 7-Eleven in Viral Video
"Credit card skimmer caught," said shopper Will Hunter, holding up what looked like a skimmer that had been pulled off the card reader.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Locals furious over mess left by Burning Man festival
Residents of a popular stop-over location for Burning Man attendees have complained about illegal waste being dumped in the neighbourhood after the annual Black Rock Desert event ended this week.Tents, food and alcohol bottles have all been spotted around Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border and neighbouring Reno, Nevada, in the days following the 2022 addition of Burning Man, business owners, locals and officials told SFGate.“What I’ve seen are large construction bags of trash, alcohol bottles, tons of food, tents and large aluminium poles from shade structures,” said a business owner in Truckee, California, to the news outlet.“People just...
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
