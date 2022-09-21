ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 5

Spic
2d ago

Puerto Rico had more than 70 years to modernize the infrastructure grid. Money disappeared. Thug Island Central.

Reply
7
Dennis Barkley
2d ago

Where's the Biden? Why isn't he helping? Why does Biden hate these people and wants them to die. Words that was thrown at Trump. Now it's Biden turn

Reply
2
Related
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Puerto Ricans and Dominicans emerge to discover devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona: Shocking pictures show the islands once again broken by Mother Nature - as Bermuda braces for impact

Puerto Ricans emerged to deal with catastrophic flooding and devastation after Hurricane Fiona left the tropical island on its knees once again as the death toll rises to two. Horrific photos showed the island sinking into the muddy water as levels rise above the homes and cars. Residents were seen attempting to pick up the pieces and revive their homes after the worst of the storm passed into the Dominican Republic on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

Puerto Rico is once again forced to be its own savior

Last week, as Puerto Ricans on the island were prepping for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, the global reggaetón star who proudly represents Puerto Rico in his art, released the music video for his hit song “El Apagón” (which means “The blackout” in Spanish). With more than 5 million YouTube views and counting, the music video morphs into an in-depth documentary report from freelance journalist Bianca Graulau, who has gained a following on social media for her explainers about Puerto Rico’s colonial dilemma.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Scott Aaronson
Person
Letitia James
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Resources#Luma Energy Llc#The Department Of Energy#Ferc#Doe
The Independent

California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
techxplore.com

Rooftop solar cells can be a boon for water conservation too

Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, say a pair of Duke University researchers who have done the math. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, they found....
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Sinking Coastal Cities, Rising Sea Levels: Global Warming Causes Double Trouble

A recent study demonstrates that global warming is creating two distinct problems: sinking coastal cities and rising sea levels. Parts of many large coastal cities have been sinking faster than the sea is rising, according to research from Nanyang Technological University, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA, and another researcher from ETH Zürich.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Puerto Rico’s vulnerability to hurricanes is magnified by weak government and bureaucratic roadblocks

Five years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy