ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

TikTok updating policies for political accounts after report of rampant misinformation

TikTok on Wednesday announced new policies for political accounts after a report last week found rampant misinformation on the social media platform. Blake Chandlee, the president of global business solutions for TikTok, wrote in a blog post that the platform will begin testing out a mandatory verification system for accounts connected to governments, politicians and political parties throughout the midterm elections. Currently, verification badges are optional.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Alex Jones
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Misinformation#Newsguard Tech
TheDailyBeast

GOP Tycoon’s Google Alternative Dishes Up Suspect Results

A new “anti-censorship” search engine helmed by conservative tycoon Todd Ricketts has big ambitions of taking on Google, but already the platform is turning up some questionable results.Ricketts, who co-owns the Chicago Cubs with members of his massively influential family and who helped spearhead fundraising for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, launched the Freespoke app in May after complaining that platforms like Google were advancing a left-wing bias.One example in which he thinks other search engines display too much orthodoxy is climate change, he told conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly last month. “I don’t think I’m a denier or anything, but I’m...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Verge

The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media

Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
MILITARY
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy