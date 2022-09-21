Read full article on original website
TikTok updating policies for political accounts after report of rampant misinformation
TikTok on Wednesday announced new policies for political accounts after a report last week found rampant misinformation on the social media platform. Blake Chandlee, the president of global business solutions for TikTok, wrote in a blog post that the platform will begin testing out a mandatory verification system for accounts connected to governments, politicians and political parties throughout the midterm elections. Currently, verification badges are optional.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy
Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Live updates: Alex Jones' latest defamation trial kicks off as a judge punished him for not handing over web data
A Connecticut judge sanctioned Jones on Tuesday for not handing over enough web data about his coverage of the Sandy Hook shooting.
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
A Google spokesperson said a nearly $250,000 payment placed in the account of a confused cybersecurity professional was the "result of human error."
GOP Tycoon’s Google Alternative Dishes Up Suspect Results
A new “anti-censorship” search engine helmed by conservative tycoon Todd Ricketts has big ambitions of taking on Google, but already the platform is turning up some questionable results.Ricketts, who co-owns the Chicago Cubs with members of his massively influential family and who helped spearhead fundraising for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, launched the Freespoke app in May after complaining that platforms like Google were advancing a left-wing bias.One example in which he thinks other search engines display too much orthodoxy is climate change, he told conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly last month. “I don’t think I’m a denier or anything, but I’m...
Facebook bans ad account of conservative children's book publisher Brave Books, then reverses course
EXCLUSIVE: Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books says Facebook pulled the plug on its advertising account on Thursday with no explanation and immediately denied the publisher's appeal. The account was restored after Fox News Digital reached out to Facebook for an explanation. Brave Books said the permanent suspension of Facebook...
Alex Jones Admits His Credibility Isn't Main Reason Fans Follow Him
"It's crushing the globalists," the Infowars owner said on trial in Connecticut on Thursday.
You can now ask Google to remove search results that are too personal or doxxing
Google is rolling out the option to control your personally identifiable information (PII) in its search results, just as promised during the I/O conference in May. The new feature is now present in the Google app on your Android phone when you tap your avatar, under the "Results about you" menu option.
The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media
Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
