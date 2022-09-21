I’m A Fashion Writer—Here Are My 10 Favorite Fall Items From Shopbop’s Major Sale

Some may long for hot summer days or the quiet snowfall of winter, but not me. I dream about crisp air that requires a trench coat, autumn leaves that beg to be crunched by slouchy boots and cozy dinners where the only thing I need to bring is my best sweater. For shopping alone, fall is without a doubt my favorite season and my Shopbop fall sale picks mean this year will be my best-dressed season yet. The items in my cart are versatile—florals fly just as well as plaid. Provide a chance to experiment—every outfit comes with at least three layering options. And above all, it’s a chance to refresh my wardrobe—I’m cleaning out my closet, splurging on a few new goodies and playing into my favorite fall trends .

Now if you aren’t familiar with the Shopbop sale and haven’t already spent a few hours of the work day (oops) scrolling through the thousands of sale options, let me catch you up to speed. From now until September 22nd, you can get major discounts on Shopbop’s website using the code: STYLE. I’m talking designer boots, handbags, dresses, jeans—you name it, it’s on sale. You can 15 percent off orders of $200, or up to 25 percent off orders of $800 or more.

I always like to use sales to cover the bases for basics. This season, I’m eyeing Good American’s wide-leg jeans and a faux-shearling bomber jacket. Once I have the basics covered, I do a second scroll through the site just in case something spectacular catches my eye. I’ve included my 10 favorite pieces from the sale below to give you a head start. Happy shoppin Good American Good Skate Jean

Good American always gets it right when it comes to comfortable, flattering denim. This pair of wide-leg jeans will pair with every fall sweater in your closet and they’re available in sizes 00-24.

Cody Turtleneck Top

One of the best parts of fall fashion is the opportunity to layer everything. In order to do that, you’re going to need a fun, versatile layering piece and this thin turtleneck top is just that. Wear it under a vest, blazer, sweater or corset and bring down that CPW (cost per wear).

Bonded Faux Shearling Biker Jacket

This faux shearling jacket will keep you warm while making you look effortlessly cool. It’s just the right amount of oversized and will layer over jeans or a maxi dress.

Small Accordion Flap Bag

You know whose been loving Proenza Schouler? Kendall Jenner. You know who else has been? Me. This black and white shoulder bag is the ideal size for everyday wear and is dressy enough to go with formal looks for a night out.

Slouchy Boots

I have been longing for a pair of slouchy boots and this velour style by Paris Texas are absolutely perfect…and a little out of my price range. However, with the ShopBop sale, they’ll be 25 percent off which puts the classic style in a more justifiable price range for an investment piece. Slouchy boots are my favorite fall trend and I may just pull the trigger on these.

Delancy Dress

This light knit dress will guarantee that you’ll be best-dressed in the office and at happy hour. It would pair perfectly with loafers or tall boots (maybe even that slouchy pair mentioned above).

Laurs Loafers

Loafers were huge last fall and the good news is that they’re not going anywhere! You probably already have a black pair so may I suggest opting for this gorgeous chestnut version from Sam Edelman?

Del Gato Corset Top

I love the straps on this olive green corset top . Wear it with slacks or baggy jeans for all of your fall festivities.

Seersucker Check Maxi Dress

This check Ganni dress is another wonderful layering piece. You can wear it solo (and show off the open back) until temps drop. Then, throw it on under an oversized sweater or over a fitted long-sleeve.

Hit The Slopes Jacket

If your fall plans involve a hike, apple picking or just morning walks for a pumpkin spice latte, you’re going to need a fleece to get you through them. You’ll be sure to standout in t his bright pink button-up from FP Movement.