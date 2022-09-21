ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Venice Winner ‘Full Time’ With ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy Bought by Music Box for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSpmf_0i49qhX700
Courtesy of Parkland Entertainment

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Full Time,” Eric Gravel’s visceral social thriller which is one of the five finalists for France’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards.

Represented in international markets by Be For Films, “Full Time” world premiered at last year’s Venice festival in the Horizons sections and won a pair of awards for Laure Calamy (“Call My Agent!”) and Gravel. The critically acclaimed film went on to made its U.S. debut at New Directors/New Films.

Music Box Films will release “Full Time” in cinemas and on home entertainment platforms in 2023.

Calamy, one of France’s top actors, stars as a single mother who goes to great lengths to raise her two children in the suburbs while holding down a demanding job as head chambermaid in a Parisian luxury hotel. When she finally gets a job interview for another position she had long been hoping for, a national strike breaks out, paralyzing the public transport system. The fragile balance that Julie has established is jeopardized. Julie then sets off on a frantic race against time while juggling a reluctant babysitter, hostile co-workers, unreliable trains, a broken boiler, and a host of other mundane obstacles that collectively accrue unstoppable force.

“’Full Time’ announces a major talent in Eric Gravel, a filmmaker who’s managed to take the everyday struggles of a working single parent and craft an effortlessly involving, precisely engineered thriller that is accessible to audiences everywhere,” said Brian Andreotti, head of acquisitions at Music Box Films.

“Laure Calamy is in almost every frame of ‘Full Time,’ and delivers a performance that will leave audiences as breathless as her character,” the executive continued.

Andreotti described the film as a “tightly-wound race against a fragile social safety net,” as well as “universal experience and a galvanizing work of cinema.”

Pamela Leu, the founder of Brussels-based Be For Films, said she was “pleased and honored that ‘Full Time’ will be distributed through the acquisition of Music Box Films.”

“We have found a strong partner to release a unique social drama, multi-awarded film, acclaimed by the international press, in the U.S.,” added Leu.

Since breaking through in the hit series “Call My Agent!,” Calamy has emerged in recent years as one of France’s biggest stars and most versatile actors. She won last year’s Cesar Award for her role in Caroline Vignal’s romantic comedy “My Donkey, My Lover and I,” which was part of Cannes’ Official Selection. She has several movies currently playing in the festival circuit, notably Blandine Lenoir’s “Angry Annie,” which won Variety‘s Piazza Grande Award at Locarno, and Sebastien Marnier’s “The Origin of Evil” which played at Venice and Toronto.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Alice Winocour’s ‘Paris Memories,’ Pathe’s Post-Attack Drama With Virginie Efira (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Alice Winocour’s heartfelt drama “Paris Memories” which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and had a gala screening at Toronto. It’s one of the five finalists for France’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards. The critically acclaimed film stars Virginie Efira as Mia, a survivor of a terrorist attack similar to the one that hit Paris venues, including the Bataclan concert hall and several bistros, in November 2015. Three months after the tragedy, Mia still feels unable to pick her life back up so she sets off to investigate her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sidney’ Review: Top Black Talents Pay Homage to Poitier’s Legacy in Oprah Winfrey-Produced Doc

A pioneering movie star intensely aware of his place in film history, Sidney Poitier published no fewer than three autobiographies during his life, generously sharing what he’d lived and learned with those who’d appreciated his work in films such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” But words can only reach so far in an era dominated by the moving image, and as such, we’re fortunate that Poitier was open to repeating himself one last time for “Sidney” — director Reginald Hudlin’s definitive portrait for Apple TV+ — before his death this year at...
MOVIES
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Netflix Oscar Contender ‘Bardo’ Is Now 22 Minutes Shorter After Divisive Festival Run — Watch Trailer

Alejandro González Iñárritu has released the first trailer for his Netflix Oscar contender “Bardo” — and the entire movie is now 22 minutes shorter. The Mexican filmmaker and two-time best director winner’s eighth film, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths),” premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival. After screening at Venice and Telluride, Iñárritu went back into the edit room and cut down 22 minutes from the film, bringing its runtime to two hours and 32 minutes, without credits. “The first time I saw my film was with 2,000 people in Venice,” Iñárritu told IndieWire. “That was a nice...
MOVIES
Variety

Juno Films Picks Up North America on Gaelic Feature ‘Róise and Frank’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Boutique distributor Juno Films has picked up North American distribution rights to the Irish-language feature “Róise and Frank,” (“Mo Ghrá Buan”), the company confirmed on Friday. Written and directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy, the drama tells the story of an imaginative widow, played by Irish actress Bríd Ní Neachtain, who decides that a stray dog she befriends is the reincarnation of her deceased husband Frank. As time passes, Róise slowly begins to open herself back up to the outside world and reconnect to friends and family. Her canine companion starts to coach the local junior high school’s hurling team with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Venice Festival#Music Box Films#The 95th Academy Awards#Be For Films#New Directors New Films#Parisian
Variety

‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo’s Sly, Silvery Latest is One of His Recent Greatest

If ever you’ve glanced into lit-up living rooms while driving down a suburban street at dusk, or glimpsed a neighbor’s apartment over their shoulder when you drop off a package, and found yourself idly wondering not just what the inhabitants’ lives are like, but what maybe your life would be like if you occupied those exotic domestic spaces — well, has mischievous Korean miniaturist Hong Sangsoo made a movie for you. “Walk Up,” the festival darling’s latest benignly sozzled, black-and-white delight, daydreams around that idea, its gentle profundity smuggled in under cover of multilevel playfulness. The movie is a play...
MOVIES
Variety

Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to...
MOVIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Left Hallmark Behind to Create a New Christmas Empire at Great American Family

Since she was six years old, Candace Cameron Bure has been acting. Best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on all 193 episodes of “Full House” and, later, all 76 episodes of “Fuller House,” it’s no surprise that she feels so at home on a TV set. Still, she wanted to do more. She took a break after meeting her husband, Valeri Bure, at 18; they got married two years later and then she spent 10 years focusing on becoming a mom and raising their three children. Then, as she says, she re-entered the entertainment world “with a vengeance.” And...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Can ‘Women Talking’ Become the New ‘Tom Jones’ and Get Three Actresses Nominated?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: With Michelle Williams...
MOVIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’

The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Tom Hardy Surprise Enters Martial Arts Competition and Wins Gold: ‘He Lived Up to His Bane Character, That’s for Sure’

Tom Hardy channeled a little bit of Bane from “The Dark Knight Rises” and a whole lot of Tommy Conlon from “Warrior” when he entered a martial arts tournament over the weekend. As reported by The Guardian, Harder was a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England. The actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, and won the gold prize. “Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson for the event told The Guardian. “It was...
COMBAT SPORTS
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward, Known as Cherry Valentine, Dies at 28

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” contestant George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. A cause of death is still unknown. Ward, who also worked as a mental health nurse, starred in Season 2 of the British “Drag Race” adaptation in 2021. Ward’s agent Emma Bunning confirmed the news of his death, on Sept. 18, to Variety and shared a statement from the actor’s family: “It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Gabby & Rachel on Cheating, Texting Scandals & Tino’s Treatment on the Finale

You know how they always say this is the most dramatic finale in “Bachelor” history? Well, this really might have been it. “The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and for Gabby, it was Erich Schwer. Both women were hoping for proposals and they got them. But their fairytale endings were short-lived, as off-camera scandals soon ensued. Gabby and Erich weathered their storm of Erich texting one of his exes, who came forward on social media. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Elizabeth Chambers confirmed in a new interview with E! that she watched the Discovery+ documentary series “House of Hammer,” which recounted the sexual abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. Chambers, who was married to Hammer for 10 years and shares two children with him, said “it was heartbreaking on so many levels” to watch “House of Hammer.” “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy