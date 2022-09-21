VIDEO: Man, 84, knocked down during Queens robbery by suspect with orange hair

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect who attacked and robbed and 84-year-old man on a Queens street earlier this month, authorities said.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, in the vicinity of 88th Street and 102nd Road in Ozone Park.

According to officials, the victim was approached by the suspect who pushed him from behind, knocking him down before stealing his wallet.

The suspect fled on foot, to parts unknown and the victim sustained minor injuries the NYPD said.

The suspect is described as a man with orange/blonde hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).