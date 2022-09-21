ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Bleacher Report

The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season

We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
NFL Head Coaches Who Look In Over Their Heads Early In 2022

While a handful of NFL teams have excelled early in 2022, optimism has faded quickly for several franchises around the league. It's not necessarily a surprise that the coaches of struggling teams are landing criticism. There will inevitably be a perception that "in over their heads" is similar to calling...
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year

Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach

A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
NASHVILLE, TN

