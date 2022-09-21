ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

'Last man standing' for floppy disks reckons it's four years till bust

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

But seriously, how are so many industries still using magnetic disks, even now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODBpL_0i49oFN700
(Image credit: Javier Zayas Photography)

Way back in ancient times, i.e. the '70s and '80s, the floppy disk was a major player in the world of digital storage. And you might be surprised to learn just how prominent the format still is in this age of lightning fast NVMe SSDs (opens in new tab). While there are no longer manufacturers churning out floppys, there's still one hero preaching the superiority of the format.

The founder of Floppydisk.com (opens in new tab) and self proclaimed "last man standing in the floppy disk business," Tom Persky, has been keeping the generally defunct format alive. Featured in the recently released book, Floppy Disk Fever: The Curious Afterlives of a Flexible Medium (opens in new tab) alongside artists and other obsolete media likers, Persky celebrates the format he's made a living off for over two decades (via The Register (opens in new tab)).

"20 years ago I was actually in the floppy disk duplication business," he remembers. "Not in a million years did I think I would ever sell blank floppy disks." That's because duplicating floppys in the 1990s, he says, was "as good as printing money." His journey into selling blank disks happened organically over time, and when the last floppy disk fell from the production line, Persky was there to catch it, investing in just "a couple of million disks," to keep his passion going.

"When people ask me 'why are you into floppy disks today?' the answer is simple: 'because I forgot to get out of the business,'" he jokes.

In his musings over the magical magnetic disk format he holds so dear, Persky reveals (much to my astonishment) that the floppy disk is still going strong today. Not only do countless computing devices in the world's healthcare system still utilise them, but users of embroidery machines are some of his top customers. He even reports that "Probably half of the airfleet in the world today is more than 20 years old and still uses floppy disks in some of the avionics."

The US Air Force only stopped using floppy disks for its nuclear weapons system (opens in new tab) in 2019, in fact. Which is, uh, a bit of a relief if I'm honest. But if even the air corps has been going hard on floppy disks for this long, there must be something to be said about the staying power of the format.

Peak Storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HTvb_0i49oFN700

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): the best solid state drives around

Best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): the next gen has landed

The best NVMe SSD (opens in new tab): this slivers of SSD goodness

Best external hard drives (opens in new tab): expand your horizons

Best external SSDs (opens in new tab): plug in upgrades for gaming laptops and consoles

I mean, sure they max out at around 250Mb in their most industrial capacity, they're super easy to damage owing to their floppy nature, and the read/write speeds are utterly atrocious compared to the data storage devices of today, but at least they can be used as a retro medium for modern art (opens in new tab).

Alright, the likelihood is we just have trouble parting with, or don't have the money to replace, old tech. I see very few benefits to going floppy today, especially as the majority of tech we see doesn't even have a way of reading the data. As a dejected man once said, "I've got a floppy, but nowhere to stick it," (at least, I'd like to imagine someone said that).

And although plenty of industries are still using the format, there's a concern that floppy disks will soon be phased out completely, with Persky admitting his company has maybe another four years left before it will be no more.

That's around 20 more years than I expected, so that's something.

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. Having been obsessed with computers and graphics for three long decades, she took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni, and has been demystifying tech and science—rather sarcastically—for two years since. She can be found admiring AI advancements, scrambling for scintillating Raspberry Pi projects, preaching cybersecurity awareness, sighing over semiconductors, and gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been heading the PCG Steam Deck content hike, while waiting patiently for her chance to upload her consciousness into the cloud.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best mini-LED laptops you can buy in 2022

The first mini-LED laptop launched just two years ago, and while it is pretty early, the panel tech has started gaining some momentum. Giving tough competition to OLED in terms of brightness, durability, and HDR performance, mini-LED panels have made their way to the latest Apple MacBooks, iPads, and some high-end laptops targeted at creators. In fact, we are also seeing some gaming laptops in the mix.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked die shot confirms that the A16 Bionic isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor

Apple's vague messaging around the A16 Bionic's relative performance compared to its immediate predecessor came off as a bit suspicious. The benchmarks that followed were also a mixed bag, with one set showcasing minimal performance gains and the other painting a rosier picture. A die shot of the A16 Bionic has now been made available by Angstronomics, giving us a decent idea about its innards.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today

MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floppy Disk#Design#Last Man Standing#Storage Devices#Linus Business#Floppydisk Com
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

Blizzard bumped the frame cap in Overwatch 2 to 600fps because the RTX 4090 is so fast

In a demo, Nvidia showed off the RTX 4090 running at over 460fps in Overwatch 2 at 1440p. Overwatch 2 will run at up to 600fps and you can thank Nvidia for that. Working with Blizzard for Nvidia Reflex support in Overwatch 2, Nvidia says the game developer increased the max fps supported in the game after it gave Nvidia's next-gen RTX 40-series graphics cards a go.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation announced ahead of December release with over 18,000 CUDA cores and 48 GB VRAM

While Tuesday's #ProjectBeyond event focused on NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4090, the company also presented a new RTX 6000. Billed as 'opening a new era of neural graphics', the RTX 6000 retains its predecessor's stylish design while adopting NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. While NVIDIA has revealed a few specifications about the card, PNY has shared more crucial details.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Logitech's G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Device Features Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play

Xbox and Logitech have teamed up for a new handheld gaming platform called the G CLOUD. Equipped to handle Xbox Cloud Gaming and also able to tap into Xbox Remote Play, the G CLOUD was made to carve out a niche in the increasingly crowded handheld gaming market, going up against other on-the-go consoles like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch Lite.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft is testing a way to turn off the Xbox startup sound

I really like my Xbox Series X. It’s a nice-looking, quiet console that puts hundreds of games at my fingertips thanks to Xbox Game Pass. But every time I turn my Xbox on, I scramble to turn down the volume so that the console’s startup sound doesn’t alert everyone in a 50-mile radius that I want to play some Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
TMZ.com

Save Over $900 On This Apple MacBook Air For A Limited Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Too good to be true? Nope! Save over $900 on this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" laptop in silver, paying only $295.99 (Reg. $1,199) and surf, stream, play and work with ease. During the Refurbished...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Good news from SCDKey: $14 Windows 10 Pro and $24 Office Pro Plus lifetime licenses just arrived!

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The Autumn Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy