local21news.com
Annual Shoe Strut in Hershey raises more than $600,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 11th Annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge brought more than 700 women together. That means over 700 pairs of shoes will be given to needy local children. It had many newcomers excited. “Seeing the children and how an event like this can affect...
local21news.com
22 miles of pain to combat veterans dying by suicide
Springettsbury Township, York County — Twenty two miles of hard work to recognize the 22 veterans lost a day to suicide. The Ruck 22 is hitting the streets of York County this Sunday. “We are hoping we can remove that stigma,” said Bruce Bartz with the Bartz Brigade.
local21news.com
Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines, it’s typically police and firefighters, but many others put themselves in danger every day helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with COVID-19 that he and his EMT team members contracted...
These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
local21news.com
York County libraries focus on G.O.A.L. to help first graders
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Are students still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The latest 2021 PSSA results seem to say yes. However, some libraries are taking it into their own hands to help pull students out of this reading rut. It is called the “Grade One At...
local21news.com
Celebrating the victories during National Recovery Month
Harrisburg, PA — Sending a message of hope. Legislators and advocacy groups are celebrating individuals in recovery. September marks National Recovery Month. The theme at the state capitol is “every person, every family, every community.” With the spike in drug use and overdose deaths dominating the conversation, today was a chance to celebrate the victories.
local21news.com
Man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County Courthouse
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Samson Yohe was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse in December of 2019. Yohe was sentenced for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosives. Yohe also...
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
abc27.com
Five Finger Death Punch playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark...
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
State Police search Willow Street home where woman went missing in 1984
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — State Police were seen searching a Lancaster County home where a woman went missing nearly 40 years ago. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her Willow Street home on June 5, 1984, according to LNP | LancasterOnline. On Tuesday, several State Police vehicles were...
'The Price is Right Live' is coming to the Appell Center in York on Oct. 6
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6. The interactive stage show is based on the ever-popular game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It's also network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
local21news.com
Preliminary hearing for man involved in 1975 Lindy Biechler killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — David Sinopoli will now face a count of criminal homicide after a preliminary hearing was conducted on Thursday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the evidence presented at the hearing had been previously disputed between the prosecution and defense as to whether or not it would be able to be used during the trial.
Reward Offered For 2 Armed Men Who Robbed Central Pennsylvania 7-11: Police
Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 18, police say. The two men pictured robbed the 7-11 convenience store located at 4811 Derry Street in Swatara Township at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Swatara Township police allege. The men entered the store...
iheart.com
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run
Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
abc27.com
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
local21news.com
Police: Two men injured in shooting on Derry St.
HARRISBURG — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Derry Street on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., and police say no suspects have been identified. Harrisburg police said both men were taken to the hospital, and they were alert and talking before being transported....
iheart.com
Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
