ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Annual Shoe Strut in Hershey raises more than $600,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 11th Annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge brought more than 700 women together. That means over 700 pairs of shoes will be given to needy local children. It had many newcomers excited. “Seeing the children and how an event like this can affect...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

22 miles of pain to combat veterans dying by suicide

Springettsbury Township, York County — Twenty two miles of hard work to recognize the 22 veterans lost a day to suicide. The Ruck 22 is hitting the streets of York County this Sunday. “We are hoping we can remove that stigma,” said Bruce Bartz with the Bartz Brigade.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines, it’s typically police and firefighters, but many others put themselves in danger every day helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with COVID-19 that he and his EMT team members contracted...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Lifestyle
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
local21news.com

York County libraries focus on G.O.A.L. to help first graders

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Are students still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic?. The latest 2021 PSSA results seem to say yes. However, some libraries are taking it into their own hands to help pull students out of this reading rut. It is called the “Grade One At...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Celebrating the victories during National Recovery Month

Harrisburg, PA — Sending a message of hope. Legislators and advocacy groups are celebrating individuals in recovery. September marks National Recovery Month. The theme at the state capitol is “every person, every family, every community.” With the spike in drug use and overdose deaths dominating the conversation, today was a chance to celebrate the victories.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
local21news.com

Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Five Finger Death Punch playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark...
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Scholarships#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Greystone Public House
local21news.com

Preliminary hearing for man involved in 1975 Lindy Biechler killing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — David Sinopoli will now face a count of criminal homicide after a preliminary hearing was conducted on Thursday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the evidence presented at the hearing had been previously disputed between the prosecution and defense as to whether or not it would be able to be used during the trial.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run

Police Investigating Lancaster County Injury Hit And Run. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Officers are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a Lancaster County hit and run. A 42-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit Monday night on Lincoln Highway East. Nathan Kipp remains hospitalized today. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police: Two men injured in shooting on Derry St.

HARRISBURG — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Derry Street on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., and police say no suspects have been identified. Harrisburg police said both men were taken to the hospital, and they were alert and talking before being transported....
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy