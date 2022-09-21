Read full article on original website
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Air Crashes In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new season is here and it’s kicking off with a perfectly timed fall cold front pushing through the region. This is bringing very chilly air that’s leading to a Pot of Chili ALERT through Friday. Make sure to stock up on chili supplies today… This is NOT a drill!
Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
This Abandoned Mine In Kentucky Has An Underground Waterfall You Can Explore In A Clear Kayak
The state of Kentucky is known for its ancient rock formations and breathtaking caverns, but this eccentric cave experience elevates things to the next level. With SUP Kentucky's Glow Tour in Red River Gorge, you will descend into the depths of an abandoned mining cave, which is illuminated with underwater LED lights.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Damon Farmer - LexArt's Horse Mania
Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera House: "The Magic Flute" Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera...
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
Kentucky Rising Tues. Oct. 11th
A special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Here is the Kentucky Basketball SEC Schedule with Time and TV Networks
Dec. 28 – Kentucky at Missouri (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) Jan. 3 – LSU at Kentucky (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 7 – Kentucky at Alabama (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 10 – South Carolina at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2) Jan. 14 – Kentucky...
WATCH | Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
WATCH | Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris. Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris. WATCH | Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP. Updated: 17 hours ago. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to...
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
