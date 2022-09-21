ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Air Crashes In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new season is here and it’s kicking off with a perfectly timed fall cold front pushing through the region. This is bringing very chilly air that’s leading to a Pot of Chili ALERT through Friday. Make sure to stock up on chili supplies today… This is NOT a drill!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky

There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WKYT 27

Damon Farmer - LexArt's Horse Mania

Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera House: "The Magic Flute" Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
wivk.com

Kentucky Rising Tues. Oct. 11th

A special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
LEXINGTON, KY

