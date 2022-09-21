ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 12

AP_001032.31d7652a46e446b190dde1bb78913b80.0338
2d ago

A lot of the homeless don’t accept assistance… I am tired of tax money going to people who have “chosen” to ruin their lives with drugs and end up on the streets. I am more than willing to assist mentally I’ll and Veterens in need.

Reply(2)
9
AP_000475.ede7470db8094b56b036ed1267bc3baf.2242
2d ago

Not enough has been done . They need to reopen the idea of asylums especially for mentally I’ll homeless who are a danger to themselves and others

Reply
5
Related
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Affordable housing community opens in MoVal

The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Society
City
Placentia, CA
Local
California Society
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Friendly Center Opens New Human Services Site in Buena Park

City and state representatives celebrate the addition of Friendly Center’s stability and skill-building programs to the Buena Park community and surrounding Orange County cities. Buena Park, Calif. – September 21, 2022 – Friendly Center, a non-profit serving the Orange County community since 1924, officially opened its doors to a...
BUENA PARK, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Carr
Voice of OC

Will Old Town Placentia be Revitalized?

A Metrolink train station, a parking structure, a walkable downtown that would make Old Town Placentia a lively destination to visit – that is what city officials promised merchants in the area back at a meeting in 2016. Six years later and there still is no train station or...
PLACENTIA, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart

After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
IRVINE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Continuum#Mental Health Services
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
cypresscollege.edu

Email, Connection Issues Being Resolved ASAP

Currently, both Cypress and Fullerton colleges are experiencing issues with internet connections to and from outside the campus. Cypress and Fullerton are both working to resolve these common issues. Among the issues, inbound emails may not be received if they are from non-Cypress email accounts and, in general, all users trying to connect to campus web-based resources from off campus are being impacted to some extent. On-campus users at both locations seem to be working normally.
CYPRESS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Reaching out to Hollywood?

Is Garden Grove ready for its close-up? Could the City of Youth and Ambition become a Town of Tinsel and Pre-Nups?. Probably not, but when the city council meets on Tuesday, one of the more intriguing topics is a discussion on the city’s existing filming regulations and a proposal “to explore opportunities for increasing filming opportunities.”
GARDEN GROVE, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy