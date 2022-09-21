LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO