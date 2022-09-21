Read full article on original website
A lot of the homeless don’t accept assistance… I am tired of tax money going to people who have “chosen” to ruin their lives with drugs and end up on the streets. I am more than willing to assist mentally I’ll and Veterens in need.
Not enough has been done . They need to reopen the idea of asylums especially for mentally I’ll homeless who are a danger to themselves and others
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
News Channel Nebraska
Friendly Center Opens New Human Services Site in Buena Park
City and state representatives celebrate the addition of Friendly Center’s stability and skill-building programs to the Buena Park community and surrounding Orange County cities. Buena Park, Calif. – September 21, 2022 – Friendly Center, a non-profit serving the Orange County community since 1924, officially opened its doors to a...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Mission Viejo City Council Majority To Get Tossed At End of Month
A majority of Mission Viejo’s City Council will be kicked out of office at the end of this month unless the California Court of Appeal steps in after an Orange County Superior Court Judge upheld his earlier deadline for the council members to resign on Sept. 30. Mayor Wendy...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
Will Old Town Placentia be Revitalized?
A Metrolink train station, a parking structure, a walkable downtown that would make Old Town Placentia a lively destination to visit – that is what city officials promised merchants in the area back at a meeting in 2016. Six years later and there still is no train station or...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter
Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter. When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had...
Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart
After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
cypresscollege.edu
Email, Connection Issues Being Resolved ASAP
Currently, both Cypress and Fullerton colleges are experiencing issues with internet connections to and from outside the campus. Cypress and Fullerton are both working to resolve these common issues. Among the issues, inbound emails may not be received if they are from non-Cypress email accounts and, in general, all users trying to connect to campus web-based resources from off campus are being impacted to some extent. On-campus users at both locations seem to be working normally.
orangecountytribune.com
Reaching out to Hollywood?
Is Garden Grove ready for its close-up? Could the City of Youth and Ambition become a Town of Tinsel and Pre-Nups?. Probably not, but when the city council meets on Tuesday, one of the more intriguing topics is a discussion on the city’s existing filming regulations and a proposal “to explore opportunities for increasing filming opportunities.”
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
