Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Technical College of the Lowcountry: A History of A Public College of Beaufort, SCTyler Mc.Beaufort, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
WTGS
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now. He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders
A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
WJCL
Police: Victim seriously injured after stabbing at public park in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Savannah park Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the victim was attacked at the Barker Street Park and then went to a nearby Dollar General for help. The victim sustained serious injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
WJCL
Tybee police arrest suspect they say stole $1,600 from grocery store
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above Video: Your Thursday headlines. Tybee police arrested a man who they said stole $1,589 from the IGA grocery store on the island. On Thursday morning, police responded to a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found the glass door broken and about $1,600 stolen from the cash register.
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
walterborolive.com
Two charged in daylight shoot-out at local gas station
Two Colleton County men who opened fire at a local gas station and critically injured a man are in custody and are expected to face more charges. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16th, at the Northside Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store on Sidneys Road, near Walterboro. The suspects...
WJCL
2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Beaufort County Schools fire security company after gun incident
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A dangerous mistake by security guards at a Beaufort County school has led to a big change countywide. The Beaufort County Board of Education has fired the company in charge of security at the county’s 18 elementary schools. This comes less a day after a guard left a gun unattended […]
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
WJCL
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore from the Savannah River
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered Tuesday in the Savannah River. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded around 8 a.m. after a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island, just over the South Carolina state line.
Comments / 0