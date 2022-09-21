PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.

