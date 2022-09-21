ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Snider
2d ago

lived here all my life and have never seen our downtown look as bad as it does. from the pavements the streets,broken sidewalks, weeds growing in sidewaks, cinders and dirt.

FULLradiator
2d ago

well if your downtown and don't feel comfortable say something to these vagrants. tell em the get on down the road or when they actively using drugs, arrest them. people turn their heads or do t want conflict, take your city back.

