Jeff Snider
2d ago
lived here all my life and have never seen our downtown look as bad as it does. from the pavements the streets,broken sidewalks, weeds growing in sidewaks, cinders and dirt.
FULLradiator
2d ago
well if your downtown and don't feel comfortable say something to these vagrants. tell em the get on down the road or when they actively using drugs, arrest them. people turn their heads or do t want conflict, take your city back.
wajr.com
WVU issues campus caution after single shot fired Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a warning after a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight Saturday, September 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to officials.
wajr.com
Morgantown councilors hear reports of open drug use downtown, first responder pension woes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the regular meeting of Morgantown City Council, elected leaders heard concerns about the effect of a sour economy on the police and fire pension funds and downtown safety. Morgantown Director of Finance, Kevin Tennant told councilors the market made a nice rebound post-pandemic shutdown, but...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
wajr.com
Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
West Virginia Governor says people don’t understand what they’re voting for with Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, he also met with people in Center Market to discuss Amendment 2. That Amendment proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow […]
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
wajr.com
New complete closure on U.S. 250 planned in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced an additional complete closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County. Currently, U.S. 250 is closed for night work between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House after 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until September 24. The new closure, also for night work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the same location to install the drainage system in the recently completed rockfall protection project from September 26 through October 1.
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
WDTV
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
WDTV
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said she allowed a 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour while she was “passed out” in a bed. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in Marion County Tuesday afternoon...
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
Marion Co. Commissioners do not fully support Amendment 2 on the Nov. ballot
The Marion County Commission issued a statement at their meeting about Amendment 2 that voters will see on the ballot in November.
wajr.com
Commission updates broadband project, hears flooding concerns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Progress continues with the Monongalia County Commission’s project to establish countywide broadband access. During the commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Commissioner Sean Sikora said work is ongoing with Northeast Natural Energy to use their right-of-way. Using existing rights-of-way was part of the original expansion plan announced last year.
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop
A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle. On Sept. 18,. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Man allegedly hit another man with pipe over a missing pair of shoes in Salem
A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.
WDTV
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The suspect pictured above has been identified. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community’s support. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in an ongoing investigation for a shoplifting incident that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the...
The Dominion Post
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving. The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home...
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools
A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
