17 fall decorating ideas, according to interior designers
From the inside out, here's our ultimate guide to fall decorating, straight from design experts who have mastered the perfect balance.
Are Window Valances Going Out Of Style?
Valances initially signaled wealth in the late 1800s; they shade the interior of a room and frame windows without blocking all of the natural light.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
Is Distressed Furniture Going Out Of Style?
While there's definitely still a demand for the worn-out, distressed furniture look, the style is evolving. The real question is — will it be making the cut?
hypebeast.com
AFEW GOODS Presents the Yamasura "Dawn"
Elevating from footwear collaborations to making its own sneakers, German sneaker store AFEW and its AFEW GOODS line has stepped up to the challenge in recent years with the release of its Yamasura sneaker. Employing sustainable materials, AFEW GOODS introduced the Yamasura last year in a “Soil” colorway that pulled inspiration from the Ferrari Testarossa. Now, with an emphasis on the beauty of a warm sunrise, the Yamasura “Dawn” has been announced.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
5 Tips For Bringing Retro Glam Style Into Your Home Decor
If you want to add some retro glam to your home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips for bringing retro glam style into your home decor.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
hypebeast.com
Salvatore Ferragamo Rebrands, Debuting Peter Saville Designed Logo
Ushering in a new chapter of its storied history as a name in Italian luxury,. is rebranding to create a conversation between the classic and contemporary, now known simply as “Ferragamo.” Respecting its heritage with a clear vision of the now, the label will also be debuting a new logo, designed by Peter Saville.
hypebeast.com
Take a Ride With YMC x Barbour International
British label YMC is steeped in heritage. Since its inception in 1995, Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins have defined their brand through workwear staples with military inspirations. The U.K. trailblazer has withstood the test of time through quality craftsmanship and masterful techniques, while remaining relevant in the contemporary world with its collaborations – recently enlisting the heritage sportswear label Umbro for a rugby-inspired team-up.
hypebeast.com
Kim Jones Goes Green for Fendi’s SS23 Collection in Milan
Pulling double-duty this season, Kim Jones has beefed up Fendi’s presence for fashion month – first showing Fendi’s resort collection during New York Fashion Week, and now unveiling his new designs for the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. As a clean break from the multi-collab...
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
See how style-savvy celebs transformed their passion into successful side hustles Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens x Walmart The Fixer to Fabulous couple is expanding their outdoor furniture collection with Better Homes & Gardens to include a fresh set of indoor furniture and home decor! The Walmart-exclusive line features affordable pieces that reflect the duo's "perfectly imperfect" style, according to the collection's release, just in time for the fall season. (BHG is published by PEOPLE's...
hypebeast.com
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
hypebeast.com
Gr10k Partners With Salomon for a Quest Low Collaboration
There’s plenty of newness from Salomon to be excited about. The French sports equipment manufacturing company just underwent its first visual rebrand in 12 years and debuted a new MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, and now it has just announced its newest Quest Low collaboration alongside Gr10k.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Unveils a Trio of Wave Rider 10 Premium Colorways
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mizuno Wave Rider series, the brand unveiled its all-new Mizuno Wave Rider 10 — a hybrid that can be utilized for running or laced up for lifestyle purposes. It recently was filtered through collaborative partners Footpatrol and BEAMS, and to end the month of September with a bang, the two-way offering is now being proffered in a trio of new general release colorways.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Rebrands, Introducing New Logo Design
Standing out in the world of footwear for the last few years, Salomon has now shared its first visual update in 12 years. Sharing the news with a new brand film, titled “A New Chapter for Salomon|Tomorrow is Yours,” the visual outline the new “Tomorrow is Yours” tagline and unveils the French sportswear brand’s 2022 visual identity.
hypebeast.com
KENZO's FW22 Drop 5 Prioritizes Varsity, Check and Knits
Since his inauguration as artistic director at KENZO, Nigo‘s unequivocal trade has spoken a distinct language inspired by the House’s late founder Kenzo Takada — one built on the amalgam between Japanese and Western traditions, and intrinsically, founded on a realistic approach to design. Punctuated by monthly limited editions, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2022 works are stocking shelves in a series of drops; and on Friday, KENZO will launch the collection’s fifth installment, an original range with a penchant for varsity, check and knits.
