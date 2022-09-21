Read full article on original website
Edward J. Kloss, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kloss, 83, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at Caprice Health Center in North Lima. Ed was born December 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Melvin and Rojeanne (Wall) Kloss. He graduated from South...
Amy Rene Logan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rene Logan, 43, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Durst and the late Karen (Fullwiler) Durst. Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in justice studies from...
Charles Leroy Waller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Leroy Waller, 68, died Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born August 10, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Geraldine L. Komenov Waller and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Waller, of the Methodist faith, was a 1972...
Barbara A. Gibowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Gibowicz, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022 at her home, peacefully in her sleep. Barb was born on August 24, 1944, in NewMine, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Gayan) Firment. As a child, Barb and her family...
Yolanda Ricci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda “Yola” Ricci, 100, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Yola was born April 5, 1922, to Pietro “Pete” and Adelina Mariani in Castelverrino, Italy. The family immigrated to America in...
Dennis M. Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Harrold, 74, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a brief illness. Dennis was born January 8, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Delmar E. and Laura Jane (Daugherty) Harrold. A lifelong resident...
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, age 20, of Bristolville passed peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on March 13, 2002. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Fortune. Cerenity was a lover of music; it always brought a bright smile to...
Francis Bare, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Bare, Jr., known as “Junior”, died Wednesday morning, September 21 at Windsor House Canfield. Junior was born August 31, 1929, in Ellsworth, the son of Francis Bare, Sr. and Laura (Brook) Bare. Junior graduated from Canfield High School. He was the owner...
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
Tony Delmont, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Services celebrating the life of Tony Delmont will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Tony was born February 1, 1933, in Salem the son of Florie and Saraha (Callihan) Delmont and passed away Thursday evening at St....
Ralph J. Valerio, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Ralph J. Valerio of Campbell wishes to announce his passing from this life, occurring on Wednesday, September 21, after a brief illness. He was a lifelong parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd St. Joseph the Provider...
Auldin “Al” L. Shuman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Auldin “Al” L. Shuman passed away into the arms of The Lord Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born October 16, 1933 in Sistersville, West Virginia to the late Ross and Pearl (Richmond) Shuman. His faith in The...
John W. Porter, Atwater, Ohio
ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance,...
Randy Gasper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Gasper, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022. He was born August 31, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marie Lepine Gasper. Randy was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. After graduation Randy enlisted in the...
Thomas J. Peterson, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Peterson, 78 of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Tom was born on June 2, 1944, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Annie (Kersul) Peterson. Tom was later...
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
