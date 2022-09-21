ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Staud RTW Spring 2023

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”

The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
APPAREL
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
APPAREL
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650

Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
TENNIS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
APPAREL

