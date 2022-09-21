Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
16Arlington RTW Spring 2023
It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023
Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
Staud RTW Spring 2023
“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
papermag.com
Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023
“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
