Hall of Fame Resort seeks extension to boost stock value

CANTON – Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. has requested an extension as it tries to avoid having its stock delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

The request comes the week before shareholders will be asked to approve a reverse stock split that could be used to convert shares and increase the value. A special shareholders virtual meeting is set for Sept. 29.

Hall of Fame Resort, which is developing Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, needs its stock to trade at a value of $1 or more to remain on the Nasdaq exchange.

The company filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday for a 180-day extension to comply with the Nasdaq requirement.

On May 24, the Nasdaq advised the company that its shares traded below the $1 per share threshold for more than 30 days. The company was given 180 days — until Nov. 21 — to increase the value of shares or face being removed. Another 180-day extension would give the company until May 2023 to reach the $1 per share threshold.

Companies can comply with the Nasdaq rule if shares close at a value of $1 or higher over 10 trading days. In August, the Hall of Fame Resort stock value recovered and began trading at prices higher than $1 per share. But the stock never maintained that value over 10 trading days, closing higher than $1 per share for four, eight and then two trading days.

Another option is using a reverse stock split, which converts several shares into a single share and increases the value of a single share.

Hall of Fame Resort has asked shareholders to approve using a 1-to-10 split or a 1-to-25 split. The company's directors would have until early May to use the split if they believe it is needed.

Filing for the reverse stock split caused an immediate drop in Hall of Fame Resort shares. The stock closed at $1 on Aug. 26 — the day the company filed with the SEC announcing the reverse split ― and the value dropped to 79.6 cents per share the following trading day, Aug. 29.

The company is urging shareholders to vote yes and support the reverse stock split.

If approved and used, the share value likely will exceed the price requirement. For example, the company’s shares closed on Monday with a value of 64.7 cents, making 10 shares worth $6.47 and 25 shares worth $16.175. If the reverse stock split converted 10 shares into one share, the new single share of $6.47 would satisfy the Nasdaq requirement.

Hall of Fame Resort has used stock and warrants as it borrows from different entities to build Hall of Fame Village, an entertainment area wrapped around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Constellation Center for Excellence, the ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza and Center for Performance are open. The Fan Engagement Zone, a retail center, has its first tenant with more lined up later this year. There are plans to break ground for a 180-room hotel and water park before the year ends.

More than 72.9 million shares of the company's 117.6 million shares are held by directors and officers of the company, with more than 67.6 million of the shares tied to board member Stuart Lichter through several of his businesses.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com On Twitter: @epritchardREP