ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Hall of Fame Resort seeks extension to boost stock value

By Edd Pritchard, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW6Ih_0i49mSWu00

CANTON – Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. has requested an extension as it tries to avoid having its stock delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

The request comes the week before shareholders will be asked to approve a reverse stock split that could be used to convert shares and increase the value. A special shareholders virtual meeting is set for Sept. 29.

Hall of Fame Resort, which is developing Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, needs its stock to trade at a value of $1 or more to remain on the Nasdaq exchange.

The company filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday for a 180-day extension to comply with the Nasdaq requirement.

On May 24, the Nasdaq advised the company that its shares traded below the $1 per share threshold for more than 30 days. The company was given 180 days — until Nov. 21 — to increase the value of shares or face being removed. Another 180-day extension would give the company until May 2023 to reach the $1 per share threshold.

Companies can comply with the Nasdaq rule if shares close at a value of $1 or higher over 10 trading days. In August, the Hall of Fame Resort stock value recovered and began trading at prices higher than $1 per share. But the stock never maintained that value over 10 trading days, closing higher than $1 per share for four, eight and then two trading days.

Another option is using a reverse stock split, which converts several shares into a single share and increases the value of a single share.

Hall of Fame Resort has asked shareholders to approve using a 1-to-10 split or a 1-to-25 split. The company's directors would have until early May to use the split if they believe it is needed.

Filing for the reverse stock split caused an immediate drop in Hall of Fame Resort shares. The stock closed at $1 on Aug. 26 — the day the company filed with the SEC announcing the reverse split ― and the value dropped to 79.6 cents per share the following trading day, Aug. 29.

The company is urging shareholders to vote yes and support the reverse stock split.

If approved and used, the share value likely will exceed the price requirement. For example, the company’s shares closed on Monday with a value of 64.7 cents, making 10 shares worth $6.47 and 25 shares worth $16.175. If the reverse stock split converted 10 shares into one share, the new single share of $6.47 would satisfy the Nasdaq requirement.

Hall of Fame Resort has used stock and warrants as it borrows from different entities to build Hall of Fame Village, an entertainment area wrapped around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Constellation Center for Excellence, the ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza and Center for Performance are open. The Fan Engagement Zone, a retail center, has its first tenant with more lined up later this year. There are plans to break ground for a 180-room hotel and water park before the year ends.

More than 72.9 million shares of the company's 117.6 million shares are held by directors and officers of the company, with more than 67.6 million of the shares tied to board member Stuart Lichter through several of his businesses.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com On Twitter: @epritchardREP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Business
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Stock#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hall Of Fame Village#Johnson Controls#The Hall Of Fame Resort
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
STOCKS
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

FedEx to close stores, freeze hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company warned it would likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31. And...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Bear markets are great opportunities to lay the foundation for a beautiful harvest down the road. Shopify and Dollar General offer the right combination of long-term growth and near-term defense heading into 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Dow Drops but Narrowly Avoids Confirming Bear Market Status

(Reuters) -The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled to its lowest level since November 2020 on Friday, but narrowly missed ending more than 20% below its Jan. 4 closing record high. A Dow close below 29,439.72 would have confirmed a bear market that began from that record, according to a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
STOCKS
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy