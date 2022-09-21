ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, NY

Martha Bailey named LeRoyan of the Year

By Press Release
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Press Release:

Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, Le Roy, would like to announce with great pride and pleasure Martha Bailey as its selection for the 2022 “LeRoyan of the Year Award."

The “LeRoyan of the Year” is to recognize people who demonstrate the following qualifications and attributes:

  • The man, woman or child who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, love of the flag and country, regardless of race, creed or color.
  • Good citizenship – by carrying out these principles, often beyond that expected of him or her.
  • Service to the community – signified by excellence in a life of purpose and accomplishment.

Martha has been a resident of Le Roy for the past 39 years along with her husband Russell.

She has two children Jaime (David Fetzer) and a son Christopher Bailey, along with seven grandchildren.

Martha is currently employed as an office manager by SmartDESIGN Architecture in Batavia, with past employment at WBTA Radio and Tompkins Insurance.

Martha is well known as the owner of  Martha’s Smoke Shop, which was on Main St in LeRoy for many years.

Martha’s long list of volunteer work includes being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a Past member of the YWCA of Batavia, chairperson for the Le Roy Board of Assessment Review, Le Roy Business Council (where she chairs the annual golf tournament along with the Le Roy’s First Night (New Year's Eve).

Martha is very involved with the Le Roy Rotary, where she was past president, past assistant governor, Rotary Institute chairperson, past Milne board member, as well as a two-time Paul Harris recipient.   She has chaired many Rotary functions as well as the implementation of Rent-A-Rotarian, REAL (Rotary Excited About Literature), RAMP (Rotary Assistance Music Program), Rotary backpack and Knights Closet.

As a Lifetime member of the Women of the Moose, she was a past winner of Moose of the Year, she is now the first woman elected to a three-year term on the Le Roy Moose board of trustees.  She is the chairperson for many events that benefit many different organizations including, winter coats and accessories for the needs of Wolcott Street School students, Le Roy Jr. Sr High School’s Knights Closet, Crossroads House, The YWCA Safe House and various small club activities.

Martha is a MASTER ticket seller and a PRO at gathering door prizes for all of her events.  If you see Martha coming get your wallet out its going you cost money (always for a great cause).

To honor Martha, the 53rd Annual LeRoyan of the Year Award Dinner will be held on Oct. 15.  Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m., at the American Legion at 53 West Main St., Le Roy.  A limited number of tickets will be available starting on Sept 23, 2022, at the American Legion Tue through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., or by calling Joan (585) 721-7801 .   The cost is $25.00 per ticket (check or cash only).

Photo: Martha Bailey on Friday evening at the Chamber of Commerce 50th Anniversary Celebration. Photo by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

Joseph E. Wyffels

Joseph E. Wyffels, 84, of Batavia passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. He was born in Canandaigua on July 23, 1938 to the late Joseph and Emily Wyffels. Joe is also predeceased by his siblings. He is survived by his daughters; Debra...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mrs. Beverly J. Dilcher

Bergen - Beverly J. Dilcher, 78 of Bergen, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Crossroads House. Mrs. Dilcher was born Friday, April 21st, 1944 in Robinson, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Lloyd Smith and Sarah Busch Smith. She was the head cook for 28 years at the...
BERGEN, NY
The Batavian

Wings Over Batavia temporarily grounded

A vote to forward the proposal for a Wings Over Batavia air show was tabled Wednesday after Legislator Gary Maha questioned how much it would cost the county. “I’m certainly in favor of it,” Maha said during the Public Service meeting at the Old Courthouse. “My concern’s as to the cost to the county … is it $10,000, $20,000, $60,000? We don’t know.”
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botts Fiorito Post#American Legion#Smartdesign Architecture#Wbta Radio#Tompkins Insurance#Martha S Smoke Shop#The Ywca Of Batavia#Le Roy Business Council#The Le Roy
The Batavian

Pink Hatters celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs on Oct. 27

The Pink Hatters and Friends return to Batavia Downs on Oct. 27 to celebrate cancer survivors in our community. Tickets are $30 and include a $10 free play in the casino. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to begin at 7 p.m. There is a basket raffle, entertainment, and a keynote speaker, plus a "best hat" award.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Library director to begin new chapter end of next month

There’s a certain library director who bowls, collects cocktail paraphernalia and has taken a “deep dive” into trivia tournaments. This person is also about to head southeast toward Westchester County. Give up? You won’t make his trivia team — a regional first place winner — any time soon then. The answer is Bob Conrad, head of Richmond Memorial Library for the last eight years.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of menacing in Bethany held awaiting extradition to Nevada

Bradley R. Jordan, 29, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd.  Jordan is accused of threatening a person on Silver Road in the Town of Bethany on Sept. at 6:58 p.m.  Jordan was located by deputies Andrew Mullen and James Stack along with K-9 Frankie and arrested.  He was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court and on that charged released on his own recognizance but held in the Genesee County Jail pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada. No information was released on the charge Jordan faces in Nevada.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, NY
City
Le Roy, NY
The Batavian

Guest speaker to discuss the potential for healing during process of dying

Death is not exactly a sexy topic. In fact, it’s right up there with public speaking as a top fear for many people. Yet, it’s an inescapable phenomenon, as everyone eventually dies. However, the dying have been shown to have end-of-life healing moments, which are contrary to the medical field, where death has been viewed as “a kind of medical problem to solve,” Dr. Christopher Kerr says.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Blue Devils top Bishop Kearny 49-20

Javin McFolins completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 206 yards and two TDs to lead Batavia to a 49-20 win over Bishop Kearney on Saturday afternoon. McFollins also gained 43 yards on the ground on four attempts and scored a touchdown. Aavion Bethel ran nine times for 41 yards...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Supporters make case for approval of two solar projects along Alexander Road in Batavia

It's about time to get the show on the road, said supporters of two proposed solar projects on Alexander Road in the Town of Batavia. The two property owners willing to host the solar farms told Town of Batavia planners Tuesday that the projects are important to them, and a representative for the firm that will install and operate the farms said he would like to finalize a deal soon. Brian Madigan, the company’s senior permitting manager, sought clarity from planners on what issues remained to be addressed as part of the permitting process.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of fighting with deputies following traffic stop

Kyle John Stack, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Stack was stopped on Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m on West Main Street, City of Batavia, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush for an alleged traffic infraction. Stack reportedly fled on foot and fought deputies when caught.  He was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. Stack was released on an appearance ticket.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
746
Followers
954
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy