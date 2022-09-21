Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
5 deaths in Manhattan nursing home possibly linked to Legionnaires
Officials have been investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Morningside Heights.
Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
Discrimination suit alleges Manhattan hookah lounge chased away minority customers
A Manhattan class action lawsuit filed Friday charged two Black customers were turned away from a popular hookah lounge in what they call a “clear pattern” of racial discrimination. A bouncer at the Flatiron district’s Pergola lounge asked the pair to leave in January, declaring the manager “doesn’t let your kind of Black people in here,” according to the federal court filing. Joshua Smith and ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Synagogue in the Bronx needs help surviving
THE BRONX (PIX11) – The Khal Adath Yeshurun Synagogue on Cruger Avenue in the Bronx is struggling to survive. Russell Wiener, president of the synagogue, said they grapple with maintaining free weekly Shabbat services and meals. “Against all odds, we’re still here,” Wiener said. “People gave us up for dead like a dozen years ago, […]
Man stabbed multiple times inside Manhattan home, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed inside his apartment in Manhattan overnight, police said Saturday. A relative found the 63-year-old victim inside his home on Hamilton Place near West 143rd Street around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide further details on his condition but […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
noambramson.org
Modera New Rochelle Opens
Another day, another ribbon-cutting, as the pace of new investment picks up, bringing energy and vitality to our growing downtown. Yesterday, we celebrated the official opening of Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit mid-rise apartment building on Centre Avenue that is already attracting rave reviews from residents. It’s a great new addition to our city and a taste of more to come. This press release has all the details.
DOB: Boom truck operator contributed to Bronx collapse
NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings says a series of decisions made by a boom truck operator contributed to a construction equipment collapse in the Bronx on Tuesday.The boom truck came crashing down on a car while the driver was sitting at a red light on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse.READ MORE: 2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the BronxInvestigators found the operator went against manufacturer safety instructions by extending the boom at a high angle to lift about 1,600 pounds of metal bars.The agency says it will issue additional violations to the operator and the general contractor.The driver was not seriously hurt.
NBC New York
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
NBC New York
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
Man pleads not guilty in brutal beating of subway cleaner in Bronx station
Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was surrounded by other transit workers as he sat in a Bronx courtroom Thursday to see the man charged with brutally beating him in August.
Comments / 0