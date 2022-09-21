Read full article on original website
Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of...
Workers rally outside ECMC amid NYSNA contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the New York State Nurses Association kicked off contract negotiations Thursday with Western New York's largest hospital, Erie County Medical Center, members and allies rallied in front of the facility. The union says it's bargaining for better workplace conditions and better wages, which it says...
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that's drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented recruitment...
More companies using Bossware to monitor employees
LOS ANGELES — More employers across the country are using what’s referred to as Bossware to monitor their employees’ work habits and determine whether their workers are productive. A survey by Digital.com found 60% of the companies they talked to with remote employees are using this software.
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state's governor's and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee JD Vance...
Eastman Kodak to recycle expired hand sanitizer produced during pandemic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York state has entered into an agreement with Eastman Kodak to dispose of and recycle the expired hand sanitizer and packaging it produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak will transport 168 tractor trailer loads of sanitizer to Eastman Business Park in Rochester where it will...
Armored Combat attracting big audiences at Ohio Renaissance Festival
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — For the second year in a row, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is featuring a new sport that’s inspired by their medieval time period, armored combat, also known as Buhurt, based on an old French word meaning “to wallop.”. “One of the things I love...
VP Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address in Austin at 2022 Texas Dems reception
AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to return to Austin, Texas, as the keynote speaker for the Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8. With Gov. Greg Abbott’s political move of delivering migrants near Harris’ Washington home on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, many suspect the VP has much to address.
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Depression 9 strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties Friday as the potential impacts of Tropical Depression 9 continue to develop for the coming week. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make...
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened some ovenight. Winds are at 45 mph and it is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. No impacts with land is expected this weekend as it travels west-northwest through the Caribbean. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:. Cayman Islands. A Tropical...
