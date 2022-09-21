ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Recall alert: Ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria risk

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1Wjs_0i49kFEH00

CONLEY, Ga. — Have you recently purchased ready-to-eat guacamole, salsa or other vegetable products from a Kroger store in the Southeast? You’d better check your fridge.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GHGA in Conley, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for more than two dozen products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products, which have sell-by dates of Sept. 15 to 19, were distributed Sept. 11 and sold mainly in the deli or produce departments of Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama, GHGA said in a news release. The items include clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat sides and toppings, such as veggie trays, bean dip and pico de gallo, the company said. Visit the FDA or Kroger website to see a complete list of the affected products, their codes and their lot numbers.

GHGA said it learned of the problem Friday, when a lab notified the company “that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” The bacterium “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” as well as “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said. Symptoms may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the recalled items, which have been removed from stores but may remain in consumers’ homes.

If you bought any of the affected products, you should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. For more information, call 1-888-449-9386.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
WGAU

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
WGAU

Alabama execution called off for time and medical concerns

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South Florida next week. Tropical Storm Ian first formed Friday morning and has been forecasted by the National Hurricane Center to become...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following "unauthorized access" to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

New Jersey first state to introduce climate change curriculum in schools

NEW YORK — New Jersey public school students will be the first in the country required to learn about climate change while in the classroom starting this school year. "Climate change is becoming a real reality," New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who spearheaded the initiative, told "ABC News Live" on Thursday.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Listeria Monocytogenes#Elderly People#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Ghga
WGAU

Judge: State must preserve evidence from halted execution

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate’s veins before calling off the execution. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Pennsylvania casino fined for allowing children ages 11, 13 to gamble

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A casino is facing $160,000 in fines for allowing children to gamble on multiple occasions. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the fines against the operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in a news release, saying that on three separate instances, people under 21 were given access to the casino floor and allowed to gamble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WGAU

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration

BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
MENDON, MO
WGAU

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WGAU

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAU

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy