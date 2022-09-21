Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Christopher W. French of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant original charge for child endangerment. Christopher posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Tara B. Szarek of Mason for unlawful possession of a weapon...
wtyefm.com
Burtch Arrested on “Laundry List” of Charges
(Robinson) – A Robinson man was arrested Monday evening on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, around 8:40 pm forty-three-year-old Justin Burtch, was arrested in the 200 block of South Webster for Aggravated DUI, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and DUI. Burtch was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
wtyefm.com
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vincennespbs.org
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wtyefm.com
Trio Arrested on Drug Related Charges
(Robinson) – A trio of Robinson residents were arrested earlier this week on drug related charges. According to the Robinson Police Department, on Monday fifty-seven-year-old Lora Ray, thirty-year-old Sabrina Liddle, and thirty-five-year-old Adam Ramsey, were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance following an investigation at 202 W. Plum, in Robinson.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Roger Kirkman Sr. of Stewardson for an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Roger posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Tifiani Lindemann of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
wtyefm.com
Suspects in Custody Following Threats to Oblong Schools
(Oblong) – Several people are in custody following yesterday’s threat to the Oblong Schools. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, the suspects in custody are in another state and are being detained on charges. Pusey says that all evidence from the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to Crawford County, State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner. Yesterday morning both the High School and Grade School in Oblong received phone calls from individuals claiming to be on campus and threatening to “shoot up the schools” which prompted a lockdown of both buildings for the majority of the day. A multi-agency search of both campuses found no evidence of a shooter or shooters at either location. The Oblong Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
wibqam.com
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
Comments / 0