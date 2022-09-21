Final Meeting for Rec Center Proposal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — For the first time, people saw mock-ups and similar photos showcasing the proposed features of the Grand Junction rec center.

Funding for the proposed recreation center will come from future cannabis sales and a slight sales tax increase. Grand Junction Parks and Rec Director Ken Sherbenou said the tax increase is the smallest it’s ever been on any past rec center proposal. “We reduced it to .15%, so it’s less than half the tax increase previously proposed,” said Sherbenou.

Many people at the meeting were very excited about the plan. “For me personally, I have two little kids and I’m very excited about the swimming program,” said Susie Christianson.

“I think [the rec center] will really take off for families and seniors here in the valley,” said Jay Hecht.

But some, while excited are still hesitant. “How do you make sure this is as cost-efficient as possible and fills an appropriate nitch?” said Pete Firmin.

