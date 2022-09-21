ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Kettering University opens $63 million state-of-the-art Learning Commons

FLINT, MI- Walk into Kettering University, and students, faculty and staff can expect to view inside one of the most state-of-the-art buildings in the state. On Friday, Sept. 23, Kettering University officially opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to encourage collaboration and transform the social and academic life for students and faculty.
University of Michigan to name future housing after former student life VP Royster Harper

ANN ARBOR, MI - A future University of Michigan residence hall will bear the name of E. Royster Harper, making it the first campus building to carry a Black woman’s name. While a specific location and design has not been selected, UM President Mary Sue Coleman announced the university’s plans to honor Harper with a building in her namesake that was approved by its Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22.
ANN ARBOR, MI
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
LANSING, MI
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock

FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
FLINT, MI
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO

SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
MIDLAND, MI
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend

BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
BAY CITY, MI
See photos as Whitmore Lake hosts Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

WHITMORE LAKE, MI -- Whitmore Lake showed up at home with a dual headed attack on the ground and the air for a 34-14 victory over Lutheran Northwest. Whitmore Lake’s ground attack was led by seniors Nathan Francis, Caleb Moore, and Isaac Brady with one touchdown each, with Moore adding an additional two passing touchdowns to junior Russell Hollister and senior Thomas Riel.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
