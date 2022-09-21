Read full article on original website
UM-Flint, Kettering University and Mott Community College to host career exploration event
FLINT, MI -- Three Flint-area colleges are teaming up to host a College and Career Kickoff event downtown next month. The University of Michigan-Flint, Kettering University and Mott Community College are hosting the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Riverfront Conference Center, 1 Riverfront Plaza, in downtown Flint.
Kettering University opens $63 million state-of-the-art Learning Commons
FLINT, MI- Walk into Kettering University, and students, faculty and staff can expect to view inside one of the most state-of-the-art buildings in the state. On Friday, Sept. 23, Kettering University officially opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to encourage collaboration and transform the social and academic life for students and faculty.
Flint Handmade to host Halloween Craft Market at Flint Farmers’ Market
FLINT, MI - Those looking for some hauntingly good items can head to the Flint Farmers’ Market this weekend. Flint Handmade is hosting its Halloween Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. 1st St. Admission is free.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Washtenaw County is expanding rural broadband. A town hall meeting will update residents
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County leaders hope multimillion-dollar investments will bring high-speed, reliable broadband internet to homes down every dirt road and to every county neighborhood now lacking a good connection. To do so, they’ve worked for years to harness state and federal grants, before voting last year to...
University of Michigan to name future housing after former student life VP Royster Harper
ANN ARBOR, MI - A future University of Michigan residence hall will bear the name of E. Royster Harper, making it the first campus building to carry a Black woman’s name. While a specific location and design has not been selected, UM President Mary Sue Coleman announced the university’s plans to honor Harper with a building in her namesake that was approved by its Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Grand Ledge Public Schools board candidate files civil complaint about district
Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education candidate, Jason Devenbaugh, filed a civil complaint about the district.
‘We’re going shopping for a new school board:’ Teachers condemn Flint board’s dysfunction
FLINT, MI – To send a message, each member of the Flint Board of Education received a copy of the book “Robert’s Rules of Order for Dummies” during public comment at yesterday’s meeting. Flint’s board gained attention last week for infighting and inefficiency that’s plagued...
UM-Flint to address enrollment decline: ‘We must make changes and they must be bold’
ANN ARBOR, MI - With enrollment down nearly 30% from the fall of 2014 and a six-year graduation rates that is the lowest of the state’s 15 public universities, outgoing University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman outlined “unprecedented challenges” the UM-Flint campus is facing as it recognizes its 66th anniversary of opening Friday.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
abc12.com
Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock
FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO
SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
Jury awards Michigan woman $100K who says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five...
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend
BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
Neeley prods Flint City Council for action on APRA water credit proposal
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley is continuing to advocate for his proposed $8.6-million program to provide $300 water bill credits to every customer in Flint despite stubborn resistance from the City Council. Neeley highlighted his American Rescue Plan Act spending priorities during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 22,...
Community service motivated Burton’s first female mayor more than politics
BURTON, MI -- Jane L. Nimcheski’s claim to local fame was her election as the first female mayor of Burton, but friends and family say she cared most about community service -- something that made her stand out in a city known for its rough-and-tumble politics. Nimcheski, 79, died...
Whitmore Lake Schools seeking source of lead that exceeded state action level in building
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - Whitmore Lake Public Schools is working with Washtenaw County Environmental Health to determine the source of lead that exceeded state action levels in three locations during recent routine testing. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser informed families of Whitmore Lake Middle/High School students that the district needed to take...
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
See photos as Whitmore Lake hosts Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
WHITMORE LAKE, MI -- Whitmore Lake showed up at home with a dual headed attack on the ground and the air for a 34-14 victory over Lutheran Northwest. Whitmore Lake’s ground attack was led by seniors Nathan Francis, Caleb Moore, and Isaac Brady with one touchdown each, with Moore adding an additional two passing touchdowns to junior Russell Hollister and senior Thomas Riel.
