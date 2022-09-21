ANN ARBOR, MI - A future University of Michigan residence hall will bear the name of E. Royster Harper, making it the first campus building to carry a Black woman’s name. While a specific location and design has not been selected, UM President Mary Sue Coleman announced the university’s plans to honor Harper with a building in her namesake that was approved by its Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO