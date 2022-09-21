Read full article on original website
A recent Twitter exchange between Tennessee’s Gerald Mincey and Florida outside linebacker Brenton Cox, which has since been deleted, showed that Mincey was eagerly awaiting the Vols’ showdown with the rival Gators. He’s naturally looking forward to facing the team he left less than a year ago.
Looking for a preview of Tennessee’s showdown against Florida with analysis from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Swamp247’s Graham Hall (from his home in Gainesville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview 11th-ranked Tennessee’s game against 20th-ranked Florida at 3:30 p.m. Eastern that will be broadcast by CBS.
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
Barrett Sallee joins Brandon Baylor to share his pick for the matchup between Florida vs. Tennessee.
