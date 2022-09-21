Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple Insider
Here's where to save on Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted, with the lowest prices at your fingertips in ourAirPods Price Guide. The...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
The Verge
How to unpair an Apple Watch
If you’re lucky enough to be unboxing a new Apple Watch this week, you might be wondering how to disconnect your old one from your iPhone. Unless you plan on using two watches — it’s a thing — you’ll want to unpair it so you can hand it down to a friend or family member or sell it.
Engadget
Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets let you use Alexa without speaking
Amazon is revamping its 8-inch tablets for the first time in two years, but their biggest improvement might rest in the software. The company has introduced new Fire HD 8 models that introduce a "Tap to Alexa" feature. You can not only control the assistant exclusively using touch, but pair with a supporting Bluetooth switch or use text-to-speech to have commands spoken for you. This is particularly helpful for people with speech and mobility disabilities, but could also be useful if you just don't want to speak (say, to avoid waking your baby).
Best Fitbit 2022
Want a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is for you? Here's a guide to help make your decision a little easier.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
Engadget
Microsoft will host its next Surface event on October 12th
We may soon get our first proper look at the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Microsoft isn't going to be left off the fall hardware event calendar. The company will hold a Surface event on October 12th at 10AM ET. While it's not completely clear what Microsoft plans to show off beyond "devices," we may get our first official look at the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 in a few weeks. Some details about the upcoming products emerged this week via retailer leaks.
Engadget
The $350 Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will arrive in October
Logitech is hosting an event today, during which it's revealing some new products for gamers and streamers. Details on one of those leaked in advance as a preorder page for the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld went live on Amazon Canada a bit early. The company has now officially unveiled the device.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs
Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?
CNET
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
Engadget
Logitech reveals a $100 Litra Beam key light for creators
Logitech has unveiled two new products aimed at creators, including one designed to help them look their best while streaming or recording videos. Litra Beam is a key light that has a three-way adjustable desktop stand, which should help you find the right height, tilt and rotation for your needs. Logitech notes that, by adding one or more of the lights to their setup, creators can employ various lighting techniques, such as Front, Split, Butterfly or Rembrandt.
Engadget
Save nearly 80 percent on this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Working as a freelance photographer requires many investments into camera and editing gear. Behind your DSLR, lenses and lights, your computer might be the most important tool in your arsenal. Many professionals use a desktop machine such as a Mac Pro or a custom PC, but it’s nice to have a laptop handy on-site.
Engadget
This is how close LG's Rollable was to being a real phone
LG was supposed to release another phone with an unusual form factor after The Wing as an answer to Samsung's foldables. At CES 2021, the company confirmed that it was working on a phone with a rollable display and that it was going to be available later that year. It never got to launch the device before shutting down its mobile business after its newest models, which included the Wing, failed to gain traction. But now, a hands-on video by Korean tech reviewer 뻘짓연구소 (BullsLab) shows just how close LG got to launching the phone that would've simply gone by the name "Rollable."
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra pre-order arrives ahead of schedule for lucky buyer
Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation Apple Watch SE hit stores last Friday. However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra, the launch is set for September 23. Still, a lucky buyer had his new Apple Watch Ultra delivered before its official launch. As shared on Reddit,...
The AirPods Pro 2 are the new gold standard for Apple earbuds
The AirPods Pro 2 are as good as it gets for Apple users, offering some of the best sound, controls and active noise cancellation you can find in a pair of buds. Existing AirPods Pro owners don't need to rush out and upgrade, but everyone else willing to invest the $249 is in for a treat.
TODAY.com
A memory foam footrest, heated mattress pad and more fall must-have gadgets, according to an expert
Whether you plan on spending the remaining nice days outdoors this fall or are looking to upgrade your home and office space into a cozy retreat ahead of the cold weather, there are a few gadgets that can help. Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen stopped by the 3rd hour of...
Engadget
Instagram app rendered unusable for some by instant crash bug
If you had been using Instagram's Android app in the past hour or so, you might have noticed that an error had been causing it to crash seconds after launching, rendering it almost unusable. You weren't alone: users from multiple regions flooded Twitter with complaints about this phenomenon. According to Downdetector, this bug first appeared around 12:44PM EDT today (September 23rd) — roughly matching the time when this author also started scratching head over the seemingly random crashes. At the time of writing this article, there were still fresh tweets grumbling about this issue.
