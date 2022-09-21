ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgette Gómez drops bid for 80th Assembly seat

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan
San Diego Union-Tribune
As her opponent David Alvarez gained support among San Diego's Democratic establishment, progressive former San Diego City Councilmember Georgette Gómez has ended her stalled campaign for the 80th Assembly District, capping a sometimes-awkward intraparty battle between two former allies with similar backgrounds.

"I really appreciate the support I’ve received from so many people in our community, but I am not actively campaigning for the general election," she announced via Twitter Saturday.

Gómez had not posted about any campaign events recently, so the tweet appeared less a surprise announcement than the logical conclusion of a gradual slowdown in her race for the seat.

Her campaign did not respond to several requests for comment.

The race began early this year, as the two Democrats competed not only in a primary but also in a special election, after former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez vacated the seat to lead the California Labor Federation.

In a complex ballot that involved overlapping races, voters on June 7 both decided who would serve the balance of Gonzalez' term and chose the two finalists for the November general election for a full term.

Alvarez won the partial term — from June through November — with 54.3 percent of the vote to Gómez' 45.7 and was sworn into office on June 15.

Gómez, however, led in the primary with 36.35 percent, compared to Alvarez with 30.95 percent. That ruled out the two Republican candidates for the seat and left the two Democrats poised for a rematch in November.

The race pitted two Democrats with similar backgrounds — both born and raised in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood, both former members of San Diego City Council and once political allies — against each other for the seat.

Although Gómez held the lead in the primary, Alvarez had the advantage of his newly established incumbency and soon earned support from members of San Diego's Democratic delegation — including some state legislators who had previously endorsed Gómez.

In July, Alvarez announced that he had won endorsements from Senate Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Sen. Ben Hueso and from Assemblymembers Chris Ward, Akilah Weber, Tasha Boerner Horvath and Brian Maienschein, as well as Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, the California Latino Legislative Caucus and the mayors of District 80.

On Sept. 10, Alvarez launched his campaign at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista, joined by several San Diego City Council members, U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas and other Democratic lawmakers.

By that date, Alvarez said his campaign had already made 10,000 in-person or phone contacts with voters. He aimed to reach at least 10,000 voters each month until the election, starting immediately with neighborhood canvassing after the kickoff picnic that day.

Since June, he said, he had achieved part of his goal to bring a university to South San Diego , with the plan to move San Diego State University's $89 million TV and film program to Chula Vista. He said he planned to highlight his accomplishments — such as his votes to increase K-12 school funding and launch a statewide program for first-time home buyers — while talking to voters at barbecues, coffees and front doors.

Travis Knowles, who was his chief of staff on the San Diego City Council and is volunteering for his campaign, said Alvarez is in his element walking neighborhoods. "He likes to campaign," Knowles said. "This is how he understands the voters in the district."

Vargas said it was difficult to see two qualified Democrats vying for the same position but even more discouraging to watch them battle to the bitter end after the June election. He said he had refrained from weighing in on the 80th Assembly race in its early stages but now endorses Alvarez.

"Many of us who stayed out originally are now behind him," Vargas said. "A lot of us saw two good candidates and knew them very well, and decided to stay out and see who wins. David clearly won and deserves to go forward."

Gómez' weekend announcement received 49 likes and three comments as of Tuesday afternoon, including one from state Senate candidate and current Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear.

In emails to the The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blakespear and other Democratic politicians expressed mixed reactions to the race. Boerner Horvath called Gomez a "tireless advocate" and Ward praised her "her commitment to public service" as both reiterated their support for Alvarez.

"I appreciated hearing directly from Georgette about the status of her campaign, as she is a friend," Blakespear said. "Georgette and Assemblymember David Alvarez should be proud of the campaigns that they each ran. I hope that Georgette has other opportunities to serve in elected office, because I think very highly of her."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

