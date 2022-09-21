What to know about St. X vs. Trinity football: Tickets, parking, tailgating and more

St. Xavier and Trinity high schools resume their football rivalry for the 90th time Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

Here’s what to know about the game:

The matchup: St. X vs. Trinity football

St. X enters Friday's matchup with a 3-1 record. The defending Class 6A state champions had a 15-game winning streak snapped Sept. 16 in Cincinnati with a 24-13 loss to Elder High School.

Trinity heads into the rivalry game at 3-2 overall. The Shamrocks are fresh off a 23-21 loss to Male , which was decided by a Bulldogs field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The St. X vs. Trinity football rivalry history

Trinity holds a 48-39-2 lead in the series, which began in 1956.

The Shamrocks have won 17 of the past 20 meetings but are looking to bounce back from last season's 35-28 loss to the Tigers.

The series’ all-time attendance record was set in 2008, when 38,872 fans showed up to watch St. X’s 30-6 victory.

How to get tickets for St. X vs. Trinity football

In a change from previous St. X-Trinity matchups, fans cannot purchase tickets to Friday's game at either school or at Cardinal Stadium. All tickets must be purchased through the University of Louisville's digital ticketing platform ( https://bit.ly/3Bwjt3g ) and will be accessible through the CardsMobile app .

General admission tickets cost $10; reserved lower bowl tickets cost $15; and reserved club seats cost $20.

Parking for St. X vs. Trinity football

A limited supply of parking passes to Cardinal Stadium's Bronze and Platinum lots will be on sale for $20 at both St. X and Trinity during the leadup to Friday's game.

At Trinity, passes will be on sale at the Shamrock Gym outdoor ticket window (behind the visitors’ bleachers of Marshall Stadium) from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

At St. X, passes will be available to purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the athletics office.

Fans without parking passes can use Cardinal Stadium's Purple lot. Admittance costs $10, which must be paid in cash as you enter the lot.

Tailgating for St. X vs. Trinity football

If you’re looking to join the party before the game, parking lots will open to tailgaters at 3 p.m. Friday. Cardinal Stadium will open its gates at 6:30 p.m.

How to listen to St. X vs. Trinity football on the radio

Both schools will have radio broadcasts of the game. For the St. X broadcast, tune into WVXW-AM 1450 or 96.1 on FM. To hear the Trinity broadcast, set your dial to WGTK-AM 970.

Will there be a livestream for St. X vs. Trinity football?

No, there will not be a video livestream of the game.

