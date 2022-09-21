ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

What to know about St. X vs. Trinity football: Tickets, parking, tailgating and more

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

St. Xavier and Trinity high schools resume their football rivalry for the 90th time Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

Here’s what to know about the game:

The matchup: St. X vs. Trinity football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPd1V_0i49i5Pq00

St. X enters Friday's matchup with a 3-1 record. The defending Class 6A state champions had a 15-game winning streak snapped Sept. 16 in Cincinnati with a 24-13 loss to Elder High School.

Trinity heads into the rivalry game at 3-2 overall. The Shamrocks are fresh off a 23-21 loss to Male , which was decided by a Bulldogs field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

St. Xavier vs Trinity: Kentucky high school football scores, live updates

St. X football: How a fourth-quarter rally ended the Tigers' 15-game win streak in Cincinnati

Trinity football: How Male stunned the Shamrocks with late blocked punt, field goal

The St. X vs. Trinity football rivalry history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMkpB_0i49i5Pq00

Trinity holds a 48-39-2 lead in the series, which began in 1956.

The Shamrocks have won 17 of the past 20 meetings but are looking to bounce back from last season's 35-28 loss to the Tigers.

The series’ all-time attendance record was set in 2008, when 38,872 fans showed up to watch St. X’s 30-6 victory.

You decided: Here's the player who had the single greatest performance in St. X vs. Trinity history

How to get tickets for St. X vs. Trinity football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNEGR_0i49i5Pq00

In a change from previous St. X-Trinity matchups, fans cannot purchase tickets to Friday's game at either school or at Cardinal Stadium. All tickets must be purchased through the University of Louisville's digital ticketing platform ( https://bit.ly/3Bwjt3g ) and will be accessible through the CardsMobile app .

General admission tickets cost $10; reserved lower bowl tickets cost $15; and reserved club seats cost $20.

Follow live for updates: Highlights, scores, updates and more from St. Xavier vs. Trinity and all Week 6 action

Parking for St. X vs. Trinity football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LX27C_0i49i5Pq00

A limited supply of parking passes to Cardinal Stadium's Bronze and Platinum lots will be on sale for $20 at both St. X and Trinity during the leadup to Friday's game.

At Trinity, passes will be on sale at the Shamrock Gym outdoor ticket window (behind the visitors’ bleachers of Marshall Stadium) from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

KHSAA football: Led by St. X-Trinity, here are the top 5 games to see in Week 6

High school football poll: Check out the Associated Press' latest Kentucky rankings

At St. X, passes will be available to purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the athletics office.

Fans without parking passes can use Cardinal Stadium's Purple lot. Admittance costs $10, which must be paid in cash as you enter the lot.

Tailgating for St. X vs. Trinity football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVGcn_0i49i5Pq00

If you’re looking to join the party before the game, parking lots will open to tailgaters at 3 p.m. Friday. Cardinal Stadium will open its gates at 6:30 p.m.

How to listen to St. X vs. Trinity football on the radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkrWX_0i49i5Pq00

Both schools will have radio broadcasts of the game. For the St. X broadcast, tune into WVXW-AM 1450 or 96.1 on FM. To hear the Trinity broadcast, set your dial to WGTK-AM 970.

Week 5 instant rankings: Who are Jason Frakes' top 10 football teams in Kentucky?

Will there be a livestream for St. X vs. Trinity football?

No, there will not be a video livestream of the game.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about St. X vs. Trinity football: Tickets, parking, tailgating and more

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise

Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Courier Journal

3 observations: Manual football shuts out Ballard to win battle of unbeatens

Manual linebacker Miles Rhodes had a lot on his mind when he jumped a screen pass with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Friday night against Ballard. "I was thinking about (assistant) coach (Erik) Dandy," Rhodes told the Courier Journal. "He always talks about in practice — I used to always drop interceptions in practice — he said, 'Son, you want to get on the news?' And I was like, 'Yes, sir.' So...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier & Press

Mount Vernon wide receiver Jackson Clowers voted Courier & Press Player of Week 5

Jackson Clowers may come off unassuming away from the football field. His recent performances on it say otherwise. The Mount Vernon wide receiver was voted the Courier & Press high school football Player of the Week for his Week 5 effort last Friday. The junior caught eight passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns − he also corralled an interception on defense − in a 42-7 win over Forest Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Trinity, St. Xavier football teams prepare for 90th face-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the much-anticipated football game, the Galt House in downtown Louisville hosted Trinity High School and St. Xavier High School for the 15th annual Salute to the Game luncheon. The two football teams will face off on Friday, September 23 at Cardinal Stadium. It will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#University Of Louisville#Football Teams#High School Football#Tailgating#American Football#Highschoolsports#Trinity#Kickoff#Elder High School#Shamrocks#Tigers#St X
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy