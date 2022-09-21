ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Canyon sweeps Borger to hit .500 in District 4-4A play

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

DISTRICT 4-4A

CANYON DEF. BORGER 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

What this game means: For Canyon, Tuesday was a confidence-boosting victory after a rough go in the non-district portion of the schedule. For Borger, it's the opposite issue as the early portion of district play has been a struggle. The Lady Eagles are now 2-2 in district play and 7-25 overall while Borger is 1-4 in district and 11-11 overall.

Game highlights: It was a relatively clean sweep for Canyon. The first set was initially back and forth with Canyon up 9-8 before the Eagles went on a 10-2 run. Borger scored six straight from there to get as close as 19-16, but Canyon closed the set with six straight to win 25-16. With set two tied 4-4, Canyon again took control in going up 14-8 before Borger got within 14-11. After five straight points to Canyon, Borger again got back within 19-16 before Canyon closed the set out 25-19. Borger got as close as 14-11 in the final set, but that was it as Canyon got the win.

Stars of the game: The Eagles were led by Sydney Winfrey (nine kills), Brooklyn Kinsey (12 assists) and Riley Snelson (two aces, 16 digs). Borger's top performers were Adraya Loftis (eight kills, six blocks), Emilee Bridges (seven kills, two blocks, two digs) and Esther Quinones (15 assists, nine digs, three kills, one block).

Canyon head coach Sara Morath on what this win means: "We really needed a win right now so that was a good one for us to see what we've been working on lately. It helped us fix some of the small things lately that have been kind of hurting us a little bit. This was a good win."

Borger head coach Tina Sims on the message to the team after the loss: We've got to be more intense from the very beginning of the game. When we're aggressive we play great as a team and we have a lot of energy. That's when we play our best so that's what we have to do from the very beginning of the game."

Up next: Canyon visits Randall and Borger will host Pampa with both games being played at noon on Saturday.

