UEFA

Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar

Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
'I love men. This is normal,' man tells Qatar ambassador as they prepare to host football World Cup

Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community, which can be disturbing for readers. "I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, according to LGBTQ Nation.
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold

Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
Mutiny in Spain squad as 15 footballers refuse to play in bid to oust head coach

The Spanish women’s national team was plunged into crisis on Thursday night when 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection for as long as Jorge Vilda continues as head coach. Each of the players have written to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) insisting that the situation with the coach, who...
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League

ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy, which didn’t qualify for...

