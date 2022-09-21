Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar
Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners...
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
Upworthy
'I love men. This is normal,' man tells Qatar ambassador as they prepare to host football World Cup
Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community, which can be disturbing for readers. "I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, according to LGBTQ Nation.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
LFCTransferRoom
Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup
Here are Liverpool's thirteen matches between October and November before the leagues break up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uefa set to SCRAP plans for 32-team Euro 2028, but England set to host tournament with all five British Isles nations
UEFA is set to SCRAP plans to turn Euro 2028 into a 32-team tournament. But the decision will not impact on Nyon chiefs’ push to ensure the England-led British Isles bid is handed hosting rights. Senior figures from across Europe have been working on a qualification schedule that would...
BBC
2022 World Cup: Africa can break semi-final barrier 'if we back our own coaches'
An African team will break the World Cup semi-finals barrier if the continent places more faith in its own coaches, according to Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane. For the first time since the World Cup started in 1930, there will be an all-African coaching cast for teams from...
FIFA・
The US Sun
When is the 2022 World Cup? Date, TV channel, live stream, groups, kick-off times for Qatar showpiece event
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is upon us and England are ready to give it another go at history. This will be the final time we witness a 32-team World Cup before it expands to 48 nations in 2026. It will be the first time football's most prestigious tournament...
Nations League 23/9/22 roundup: Germany & England lose; Hungary on verge of finals
All the results from the Nations League on Friday 23 September - including Italy vs England & Germany vs Hungary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LFCTransferRoom
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
Reuters
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
BBC
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble
Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
ESPN
Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold
Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
The Guardian
Mutiny in Spain squad as 15 footballers refuse to play in bid to oust head coach
The Spanish women’s national team was plunged into crisis on Thursday night when 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection for as long as Jorge Vilda continues as head coach. Each of the players have written to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) insisting that the situation with the coach, who...
CBS Sports
England suffer Nations League relegation as Giacomo Raspadori fires Italy to victory in Milan
It is hard to believe that it is little more than a year since England found themselves within touching distance of a glorious prize. Kings of Europe, they might have been. Now Italy have dispatched them from the royal court, bound for a spell in the wilderness with the likes of Albania, Kazakhstan and Georgia.
The Associated Press
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy, which didn’t qualify for...
Report: Stamford Bridge To Miss Out on UEFA Euro 2028 Spot
Chelsea are set to join big venues such as Liverpool's Anfield on the omitted list.
Comments / 0