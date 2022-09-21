ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Dumas' Emmanuel Ibanez, West Plains' Jayli Franklin are AGN Athletes of the Week

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
Jayli Franklin, West Plains, Volleyball

The West Plains volleyball team has without question been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. That's because the Wolves have been one of the best teams in the Panhandle in their first year of existence. It's been a genuine team effort from the lone senior (Rylie Patterson) to the head coach (Kaitlyn Cornelius).

This past week, though, Jayli Franklin was on another level in leading West Plains to a pair of impressive victories.

Wrangler roundup: Hockey is back in Amarillo once again!

Franklin, a junior, had 17 kills against Dumas and 15 kills against Canyon, both victories for the Wolves. The victory over the Demons, a quality team, came in four sets while West Plains swept the rival Eagles. A pair of big time performances against big time opponents was more than enough to earn Franklin Athlete of the Week.

"Jayli reads the plays well and knows how to score points," Cornelius said. "She plays smart, aggressive volleyball. On top of that she is a positive leader on and off the court and is a phenomenal teammate. She understands that winning is a team effort and celebrates the success of everyone on the court."

Emmanuel Ibanez, Dumas, Football

Ibanez already made a name for himself as a fearsome cornerback heading into this season. He's still a dangerous man in the secondary, but he's also developed into a solid dual threat quarterback on offense.

Plainview found that out first hand on Friday during Dumas' 57-6 Homecoming victory.

Ibanez was a man on fire Friday night. The senior was 7-of-13 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions through the air, ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries on the ground, and returned an interception for a touchdown while compiling four tackles on defense.

Oh, and he had an average of 42.6 yards on five punts, three of which he downed inside the 20 yard line. It's very fair to say Ibanez had himself a game.

"Emmanuel is a fierce competitor that is starting to settle in with his new role as the quarterback of this team," head coach Aaron Dunnam said. "Emmanuel has a tremendous impact not only on this team, but this entire community with his relentless pursuit to serve and lead. God has gifted this young man and he has impacted those around him greatly."

