Graham, NC

2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in North Carolina, police say

By Dolan Reynolds, Daryl Matthews, Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department .

The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25.

Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at the scene were Burlington police, Alamance County deputies, SBI and the district attorney’s office.

A second caller reported a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Initial information provided did not indicate that there were any other victims.

Around 9:45 a.m., Graham police say Burlington officers told them about a missing person case that had a possible connection to the shooting in Graham.

Graham detectives responded again to Graham Village Apartments to canvass the area for more information and evidence.

Around 11 a.m., the detectives found the bodies of two 16-year-old males in a wooded area behind the apartment complex who had apparently been shot.

Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham

A woman who FOX8 spoke to and chose to remain unidentified said the neighborhood is normally quiet.

“We see people walking down the street, kind of know each other, so it’s really sad that this is coming to this part of the town,” she said. “It’s definitely…frightening that it’s so close to our residence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (336) 570-6711 and speak directly to Captain Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 32

MOTHER CONSIDERATE
2d ago

unbelievable I cannot believe that they may or may not be tried as adults! just as the one that killed the 14 and 18 year old young man they know who it is but someone already put in a petition to have them not tried as adults but Juvenile Court?? are you serious? I think anyone that commits murder intentional murder premeditated murder need not to be tried as a juvenile they knew exactly what they were doing, I mean were they just and about and all of a sudden guns mysteriously popped into the hands and said hey that's uses.. I am totally disgusted if any of these two or the one responsible for the 14-year-old girl in the 18-year-old boy get tried as a juvenile that would be a big no no no no!

Reply(10)
15
Terry Scott
2d ago

try them as adults and give them the same punishment as an adult. If that means the death penalty so be it

Reply(1)
28
Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Thank God they were caught. Continued prayers for the families and friends of the victims!!

Reply(2)
17
