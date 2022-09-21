LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.

