Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
Related
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
Transportation planning group gets cost estimate for expanding I-77
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-area transit leaders got an update from the state Wednesday about expanding and adding lanes to Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. A North Carolina Department of Transportation engineer gave a cost estimate to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization. He said widening and adding lanes from the...
fox46.com
Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina DMV will reopen its license plate agency in Huntersville next week after the previous operator committed “several contract violations” and caused the location to shut down earlier this month. A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that...
WCNC
Ban on 'source of income discrimination' expands in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is joining Charlotte in an effort to protect low-income residents. The Board of County Commissioners has passed a policy mirroring Charlotte’s ban on "source of income discrimination." While the new policy aims to prevent discrimination against tenants that pay rent with vouchers or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Mecklenburg County leaders adopt income protection policy for renters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders have signed off on a policy that protects renters who use housing vouchers from being discriminated against. A similar policy was passed by the city of Charlotte. It applies to any landlord who gets money or tax grants or incentives from the county, although those who don’t are encouraged to accept those housing vouchers.
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New policy protects residents from income discrimination
It will penalize developers and apartment complexes landlords who receive taxpayer dollars and discriminate against voucher recipients.
WBTV
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 22: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project
CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness. The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless. HUDDLE HOUSING: Find out more about how it...
corneliustoday.com
Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area
[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
WBTV
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
Comments / 0