Cornelius, NC

WBTV

Mecklenburg County leaders adopt income protection policy for renters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders have signed off on a policy that protects renters who use housing vouchers from being discriminated against. A similar policy was passed by the city of Charlotte. It applies to any landlord who gets money or tax grants or incentives from the county, although those who don’t are encouraged to accept those housing vouchers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
WSOC Charlotte

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
TEGA CAY, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC
Charlotte Stories

Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

