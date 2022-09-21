Read full article on original website
Related
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York
It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween
Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
RELATED PEOPLE
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol
Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Grab the Pole for Another Free Fishing Weekend in Central New York
Grab the poles! There's another chance to fish for free in Central New York. You can fish for free in the fresh waters of New York State on Saturday, September 24. If you've never fished, or just want to get out on the water, do with license-free this weekend. The...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0