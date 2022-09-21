ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York

It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
ROME, NY
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!

15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween

Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
OSWEGO, NY
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol

Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
TRAVEL
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
ROME, NY
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend

It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
SYRACUSE, NY
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
Marcy, NY
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

