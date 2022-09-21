Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX — It’s a sports-heavy weekend in the Valley with the Diamondbacks hosting their final series of the season, the Cardinals returning home after a thrilling win and Arizona State football kicking off conference play. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show returns to WestWorld in Scottsdale Oct. 14-16
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show will return to Scottsdale next month, offering visitors the chance to shop for home improvement and design products and services. The largest home show in the southwest kicks off Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 16 in WestWorld located at...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction
In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
KTAR.com
WM Phoenix Open charity bounces back with $10.5M haul in 2022
PHOENIX – Rebounding after a COVID-depressed year, the 2022 WM Phoenix Open raised $10.5 million for Arizona charities, The Thunderbirds announced Wednesday. It was the fifth time in the last six years the Valley’s annual PGA Tour stop generated more than $10 million for charity. The total dipped...
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
KTAR.com
Phoenix could cut back on contributing water to conservation plan
PHOENIX — This year, many local governments in Arizona gave up some of their allotted water, and instead contributed it to the 500+ Plan. Its goal is to conserve an additional 500,000 acre-feet of water per year to benefit Lake Mead. Now, some of the participants aren’t so sure about doing it again in 2023.
KTAR.com
Rain comes down in Phoenix area Wednesday morning, more on way
PHOENIX – Storms dropped rain across the Phoenix area Wednesday morning in a reminder that the monsoon season isn’t quite over. More than an inch came down during the 7 o’clock hour at Sun Valley Parkway and Northern Avenue in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County rainfall map. A gauge just north of Buckeye near Glendale Avenue and Beardsley Canal Road measured more than an inch in the 10 o’clock hour.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
ABC 15 News
Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022. You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
