ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at NC apartment building

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLmmg_0i49fNko00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed.

Man arrested after fleeing officers in stolen Hellcat: PD

They investigated the vandalism and then sought a warrant for Christopher David Thompson for injury to personal property.

Thompson was arrested on Sept. 11 without incident and on Monday he was charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Cars
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Glendare Park Apartments#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Crash involving school bus reported in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, according to a WSFD social media post. The crash happened on Friday afternoon at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after shooting on Buchanan Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road just before 1 p.m. about an aggravated assault. At the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer, who had been shot and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon

A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
MEBANE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy