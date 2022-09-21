Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Fire erupts after driver crashes into building in Whittier, runs away
California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a building in Whittier early Saturday morning, sparking a fire that damaged several businesses. The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Leffingwell Rd. near Carmenita Rd. Firefighters arrived to find the SUV had struck the building and also ruptured a […]
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Man fatally shot while driving, crashed into parked vehicle
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 while driving near the intersection of Folsom and Mott Street, in what police say was a gang-related incident. The shooting, which took place at around 10:05 pm, led to a collision with a parked car on the 2500 block of Folsom St.
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street, finding the victim on the freeway and forcing the highway to shut down for hours.
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
2-Vehicle Collision with Downed Traffic Light Land on Front Yard of Home
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a downed traffic light all landed onto the front yard of a home in the Valinda community within the San Gabriel Valley on Friday night, Sept. 23, around 11:09 p.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and Los Angeles...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Man accused of punching dog at Anaheim apartment complex turns himself in, police say
The 33-year-old man who is suspected to be seen on video kicking and punching a dog at an Anaheim apartment complex has turned himself in, police announced.
Surprise Crime Alert Warns Students About Possible Assault Suspect
A crime alert was issued to Santa Monica College (SMC) students and faculty via phone call and email around 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, warning about a possible threat to students on the main campus. Santa Monica College Police Department (SMCPD) received information of a subject who had been...
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter
A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
Redondo Beach police searching for driver who hit, dragged teenage boy riding bike
Police are searching for the suspect driving a pickup truck that struck and dragged a teenage boy riding his bike in Redondo Beach on Saturday. LeBron Godoy, 15, was on his way home from dropping his friend off at around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck that dragged him and his e-bike for half a block before driving off. Police are now searching for the suspect that left Godoy behind, suffering from severe road rash and other injuries."I just remember me putting my hands on the ground, feeling them burning, but I just couldn't take them...
