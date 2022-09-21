ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
PALMDALE, CA
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
Fire erupts after driver crashes into building in Whittier, runs away

California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a building in Whittier early Saturday morning, sparking a fire that damaged several businesses. The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Leffingwell Rd. near Carmenita Rd.  Firefighters arrived to find the SUV had struck the building and also ruptured a […]
WHITTIER, CA
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
#Suicide#Santa Monica Pier#Violent Crime#Smpd#Facebook#Smfd#Public Information#Moomat Ahiko Way
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
Surprise Crime Alert Warns Students About Possible Assault Suspect

A crime alert was issued to Santa Monica College (SMC) students and faculty via phone call and email around 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, warning about a possible threat to students on the main campus. Santa Monica College Police Department (SMCPD) received information of a subject who had been...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
PORT HUENEME, CA
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter

A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Redondo Beach police searching for driver who hit, dragged teenage boy riding bike

Police are searching for the suspect driving a pickup truck that struck and dragged a teenage boy riding his bike in Redondo Beach on Saturday. LeBron Godoy, 15, was on his way home from dropping his friend off at around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck that dragged him and his e-bike for half a block before driving off. Police are now searching for the suspect that left Godoy behind, suffering from severe road rash and other injuries."I just remember me putting my hands on the ground, feeling them burning, but I just couldn't take them...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

