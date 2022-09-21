Olmsted Falls superintendent compares new Ohio School Report Card to ‘Yelp-like review system’

Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla Chiu
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland.com news quiz: Which 2 school districts have best test scores in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio ― Several school districts performed very well in the most recent state report cards. But two districts really stood out, testing better than any other public school districts in the state. So would you pass the test in attempting to guess the districts?. Give it a shot...
Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
Parma superintendent reports different format, same ‘mystifying’ Ohio School Report Card
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said he’s unsure how to react to the district’s showing in the recently released Ohio Department of Education’s Ohio School Report Card. “They changed the format, so it’s difficult to compare apples to apples in terms of did...
spectrumnews1.com
Case Western Reserve University security guard becomes 1st in division to enroll in classes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Safety is a priority for Security Officer Brandon Kidd. “Essentially, we act as a first responder for any calls that get put in,” Kidd said. He helps protect Case Western Reserve University, patrolling the campus as a security guard. When he’s not on duty, he...
Xander honored as Project Lead the Way administrator at Polaris: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Kudos to Polaris Career Center’s Diane Xander, who has been named an Outstanding Project Lead the Way Administrator for 2022-23. Xander, who serves as Executive Director of Innovation and Career Development, is only one of 11 high school administrators from across the United States to be honored this year.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Berea council continues pondering paused townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – A 69-unit, 12-building townhome development proposed for Berea’s north end remains on hold, but City Council members at their Sept. 19 meeting continued to seek clarification about Dmark Development’s plans before they vote on a one-year purchase agreement extension. At the meeting, legislation amending...
Berea school board gets social-emotional learning update
BEREA, Ohio – Social-emotional learning in public schools is nothing new, having been a state focus for more than 10 years. That was one of many messages Berea City Schools Director of Pupil Services Lori Sancin conveyed on Sept. 19 to the Berea Board of Education about the district’s ongoing efforts.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes to host family-fun Fairy Tales in the Forest event Oct. 1: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fairy Tales in the Forest: The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes is inviting the community to its AutumnFest: Fairy Tales in the Forest, a free, family-friendly event to be held from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Nature Center, 2600 S. Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Fairview Park one of many communities dealing with TikTok Challenge car thefts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- These days any news story prefaced with the words “TikTok Challenge” -- from kicking garage doors to cooking Nyquil chicken -- will invariably elicit eye rolls. However, in recent times the video-sharing app has become a haven for instigating criminal behavior. The latest example...
Cleveland Orchestra settles lawsuit, agrees to cover employee’s needed procedures after gender-affirmation surgery
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland Orchestra on Friday settled a federal lawsuit filed by an employee and agreed to cover her medical costs for procedures she needed after suffering complications from gender-affirmation surgery. The employee’s attorney, Mark Herron, said the orchestra agreed to cover via medical insurance Rem Wransky’s follow-up...
Middleburg Heights urges state to review cable providers’ services
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting passed a resolution urging the Ohio Department of Commerce to review cable providers’ regulations and customer service levels. Councilman Bill Meany introduced the legislation, which was co-sponsored by all of council. The American Customer Satisfaction...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
