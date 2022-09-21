Olmsted Falls superintendent compares new Ohio School Report Card to ‘Yelp-like review system’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.

